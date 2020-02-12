WWE RAW: 5 Creative decisions that made the show great this week (10th February 2019)

The road to WrestleMania is already underway, and everyone enjoyed what Monday Night RAW had to offer this week. The show had it's good and bad moments, which have been shared by Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta here.

RAW started with a brawl between 8 Superstars and ended with the same guys fighting it out between the ropes to be the winner of the main event. It focused on creating new stars while the veterans helped the new Superstars get the push in the process.

The WWE Universe was excited about the show because they knew that they would see some blockbuster moments during the three-hour program, and the company didn't disappoint them.

Drew McIntyre had his moment, while Charlotte got hers as well, and the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble match had their say during the show. The fans were thrilled with some high-quality action between the ropes while a surprise attack on the RAW Women's Champion made the storyline compelling.

It gives the fans more reasons to tune into the program next week, but before it hits our TV screens, let me try to write down the reasons why this week's episode was great. I welcome your thoughts wrestling community in the comments section. So without further ado, let's get down to it:

#5 NXT had a great showing on the show

This week's episode of RAW saw three NXT superstars show up, and they put on great work between the ropes. Rhea Ripley took down Sarah Logan while Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander and showed the WWE Universe in attendance and those at home that the third brand is here to stay.

These two performed well between the ropes, while the third NXT Superstar surprised everyone and put the RAW Women's Champion on notice. It was an act which I will discuss in the following slides.

