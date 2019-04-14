WWE RAW: 5 Likeliest contenders to defeat Seth Rollins & become the next Universal Champion

Imagine a match between these two highly qualified ring generals

I thought that WWE really told the perfect story with Seth Rollins. He stepped out of the mid-card, won the Royal Rumble and challenged The Beast Incarnate. He tore the house down with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in a match that made many fans happy. But his journey has just begun.

Seth Rollins has promised us that he will be a fighting champion in the days that follow. Expect a lot of successful defenses from the Kingslayer, because WWE will want to showcase Rollins as a strong Universal Champion. But every Champion has to succumb one day, doesn't he?

In this article, I shall pick the five likeliest challengers that he can drop the Universal Championship to. Please let me know your thoughts and views in the comments.

Whom do you want to see him finally lose the title to?

#5 Lars Sullivan

It is quite clear indeed that Lars Sullivan will get a main event push, right off the bat. This is because of the way he looks and this is obvious from the way that he decimated the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions- The Hardy Boyz. Lars Sullivan is here to stay and he's the new resident monster in the house.

One wonders how much longer Brock Lesnar will stay with WWE and because of this reason, it is amply evident that WWE is in need of a new monster. Well, they need not look any further than Lars Sullivan, because he has all the attributes that make a beast. He will also benefit from working with someone as adept in the ring as Seth Rollins.

Don't expect the Sullivan-Rollins match to happen straight away, folks. But if Rollins is to drop the title later in the year, Sullivan could certainly be Universal Champion.

