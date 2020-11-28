Survivor Series proved to be a very successful pay-per-view for WWE. It featured many epic WWE RAW vs. WWE Friday Night SmackDown matches and a solid main-event bout between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. In the final moments of the show, The Undertaker gave his grand farewell. Overall, WWE Survivor Series delivered, and it will surely be remembered for years to come.

After putting on such a memorable show, WWE was expected to follow on this success by delivering a blockbuster episode of WWE RAW. And it is safe to say that WWE didn't disappoint the WWE Universe on Monday night.

This week's RAW featured two impromptu title matches. The WWE Universe also got to see an entertaining episode of the Firefly Fun House, which saw the introduction of a brand new puppet, Friendship Frog. However, the biggest talking point coming out of the show was the emergence of three new contenders for the WWE Championship.

The show kicked off with Adam Pearce eventually announcing that the winners of three singles matches throughout the night will collide next week in a WWE Championship No. 1 contenders match. Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles qualified for this Triple Threat match after they respectively defeated Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, and Randy Orton.

Now, all three victorious superstars hope to win the Triple Threat match next week in order to become the new challenger for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. The match could go any number of ways, so let's take a look at some of these possibilities.

#5 Riddle shocks the WWE Universe by winning the Triple Threat Match.

RIDDLE.

After punishing Braun Strowman for his actions, Adam Pearce announced the three aforementioned singles matches. In the first one of those matches, Riddle faced Sheamus (or Fireface).

It was a tough challenge for "The Original Bro," as he had to take down a four-time World Champion to get one step closer to the WWE Championship. He was seemingly an underdog, as Sheamus is one of the strongest contenders for McIntyre's title.

He was expected to turn on McIntyre to start a very personal feud between the two best friends. However, Riddle was successful in pulling off a major upset as he pinned The Celtic Warrior for the three count. With this win, it should not be a surprise if Riddle manages to score yet another shocking victory on next week's WWE RAW.

Although Lee and Styles seem to have a higher chance of winning the Triple Threat match, one can't deny the strong possibility of Riddle becoming the new No. 1 contender for the WWE title. Riddle has already beaten Styles earlier this year, and his history with Lee might give him an edge over the big man.

EXCLUSIVE: @SuperKingofBros can't contain his excitement after earning a spot in next week’s Triple Threat Match to determine @DMcIntyreWWE's next #WWETitle challenger. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4maueI5KHZ — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2020

As a result, Riddle will have a bit of an advantage when he battles these two superstars next week, and it could be the biggest victory of his career. With a potential match with McIntyre, Riddle would have opportunity to take the title and become the "Bro That Runs The Show."