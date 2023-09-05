WWE RAW - Best & Worst - Current champion not medically cleared, Jey Uso to join The Judgment Day?

The episode of WWE RAW after Payback was eventful. Several new storylines began, while others will continue. The overall direction of the red brand could lead to some exciting possibilities.

So, without further ado, let's look at the biggest positives and negatives of WWE RAW tonight—the Judgment Day, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and others all feature.

#3. Best: All the gold

The Judgment Day's promo on WWE RAW was quite solid. All four members flaunted their championships as the fans booed. They were extra loud for Dominik Mysterio, who managed to get through his words without too many issues.

JD McDonagh interrupted the heels but came in peace. He brought a new Money in the Bank briefcase for Damian Priest. He now has a purple one with the word 'Señor' written on it. We better get used to this amount of gold on Judgment Day. They are here to stay as WWE RAW's top act.

#2. Worst: They are cursed

Piper Niven was absent from WWE RAW due to not being medically cleared. While nobody's fault at all, it is incredibly frustrating to see this kind of situation happen repeatedly to the women's tag team division.

At least Chelsea Green is playing her part well, losing to Raquel Rodriguez tonight. Hopefully, Niven returns next week, and their title reign can garner momentum. It would be a shame if another title change is forced again.

#2. Best: Gunther makes history on WWE RAW

The Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Chad Gable rightfully headlined WWE RAW. The two had an excellent bout yet again, with the babyface coming close to victory on several occasions.

However, ultimately, The Ring General ensured Gable would stay down.

For the win, Gunther hit a terrifying sleeper suplex, followed by a Powerbomb and a Lariat. He is now set to become the longest-reigning IC Champion in history. An accolade well earned for The Ring General, following 15 months of world-class in-ring work with various opponents.

Oh, and he made Chad Gable's daughter cry. Brilliant!

#1. Worst: The Miz beats up John Cena... kinda

The latest edition of Miz TV was probably the wackiest one ever. The A-Lister called out John Cena, who officiated his match against LA Knight at Payback.

The 16-time world champion wasn't on WWE RAW, but that didn't stop The Miz from speaking to him.

He had a full-blown conversation with an invisible man and proceeded to attack him with a "Skull Crushing Finale." The Miz then stated Knight's victory over him at Payback was as accurate as an invisible Cena. The point is well made, but it was still an utterly absurd segment.

Anyway, our thoughts are with the invisible John Cena. He landed hard after The Miz tossed him out of the ring.

#1. Best: That was Ucey!

The best moment of WWE RAW came initially, as Jey Uso cut a promo about his arrival on the red brand. Sami Zayn interrupted him shortly afterward. The two have had quite the history, forming a special bond as part of The Bloodline before things turned sour.

Zayn always saw the good in Uso, even after getting betrayed by him. That's why he was so proud when Jey broke free from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Sami offered him a handshake in the ring, but after a brief hesitation, it quickly turned into a hug. The pop was incredible.

So, while Jey Uso has one friend on WWE RAW, there is still bad blood with the rest of the roster from his time in The Bloodline. He had tense staredowns with Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle on the ramp.

Dominik Mysterio offered him a spot in The Judgment Day, comparing their family situations. However, it likely won't be accepted. Meanwhile, Adam Pearce announced SmackDown will get a trade in return. Could it be Cody Rhodes? We shall find out soon.

