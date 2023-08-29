WWE RAW - Best & Worst - Popular star absent for 105 days, changes in The Judgment Day at Payback?  

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Payback 2023 was eventful, with some exciting additions to the card. The company did a solid job of furthering storylines on the show.

A few rivalries are set to end, while it's high time for others to start. So, without further ado, let's get into the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: The feud is finally ending

Tension rising?

WWE RAW kicked off with a match between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest, and we got the announcement that the two of them will face off in a Tag Team Title match at Payback. Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their belts against Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight.

This essentially confirms that the feud will end on Saturday. KO and Sami Zayn could do with fresh challengers, while The Judgment Day's tension remains intriguing.

Priest shoved JD McDonagh despite defeating Zayn with his help. The aftermath of his and Balor's title shot will be interesting, especially since Rhea Ripley guaranteed there will be changes if The Judgment Day doesn't have all the gold after Payback.

#2. Worst: Gargano's WWE RAW absence is hurting Tommaso Ciampa

Expand Tweet

Tommaso Ciampa and Bronson Reed faced off on the show, but it didn't really help either man. The two constructed a decent match in the limited time they received, but it ended with a weird roll-up as Ciampa got the victory.

This damaged Reed a bit, while The Blackheart doesn't gain too much. At this point, he may as well move on and bring his search for Johnny Gargano to WWE RAW. A DIY reunion is badly needed for Tommaso Ciampa and his absent friend.

#2. Best: The Miz impersonates LA Knight

Expand Tweet

When The Miz is on, he's on. The A-Lister's promo on WWE RAW was a reminder of how good he is on the microphone, as if we needed one. He came out dressed as LA Knight and proceeded to mock his rival.

While The Megastar will likely prove The Miz wrong at Payback, this was a strong speech. His impression of Knight was genuinely funny. Hopefully, the two-time Grand Slam Champion continues to do something worthwhile on WWE RAW following this weekend.

#1. Worst: Gunther loses a little aura

Gunther is rattled.

Gunther has prided himself on being an honorable competitor by respecting the integrity of pro wrestling. The Ring General doesn't need help, as seen over his mammoth Intercontinental Championship reign.

However, this week, Gunther went away from his usual demeanor as he used Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to land a cheap shot on Chad Gable. It was completely unlikely for the Austrian star, who has constantly claimed the mat is sacred.

On one hand, it shows that Gable has rattled Gunther, which adds intrigue to next Monday's IC Title match. However, The Ring General probably should have maintained his dominant aura throughout this reign after going so long without resorting to such tactics.

#1. Best: Tributes to Bray Wyatt

Nothing else could take the top spot.

Bray Wyatt's untimely passing rocked the wrestling world to its core. Wrestlers and fans alike have posted several tributes on social media, while WWE RAW featured a few more.

Several superstars honored the two-time Universal Champion during the show with black armbands.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' tribute stood out. He wore an armband with Wyatt's real name, 'Windham.' The Visionary also began his promo with "Yowie wowie," a nod to his former rival. He also had The Fiend's sideplates on his World Heavyweight Championship.

It was beautiful to see Rollins honor Bray Wyatt. The same video package from SmackDown played on WWE RAW, too, followed by a spotlight shining on his signature rocking chair. Rest in peace, Windham Rotunda.

