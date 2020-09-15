There's a lot that one can pick out from WWE RAW as being somewhat below-par, from the many (and one means many) Motley Crue references made by Dolph Ziggler or the fact that Sportskeeda's own Owen Churchill pointed out that Drew McIntyre speaks clear too clearly for a man who supposedly has a broken jaw. Why does RETRIBUTION, an outlaw group that is supposed to bring chaos and disarray to WWE RAW, have a logo?

But that aside, this was a fairly entertaining show and one has to admit a fairly eventful show as well, and one cannot always say that about WWE RAW, to be quite honest. So what were the aspects of WWE RAW that worked and what were the aspects that did not really come together this week?

#1 Best: Dominik Mysterio continues to have the match of the night on WWE RAW

Bear in mind that WWE RAW star Dominik was in the main event position last week already, and it's not even been two pay-per-views since his debut. This week on WWE RAW, Dominik slugged it out with Seth Rollins, in a really entertaining steel cage match and the fact that Seth Rollins destroyed Murphy at the end of the contest could be a big indicator of things to come in the weeks ahead.

Also, did we see the spark of a new romance between Aalyah and Murphy on WWE RAW? If so, does this mean that this is the plotline that draws Murphy from the darkness into the light? Or does this mean that Aalyah could probably go over to the dark side?