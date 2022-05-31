WWE RAW (May 30, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Huge 6-person tag team match set for Hell in a Cell, Lacey Evans' advertised match doesn't take place

WWE RAW returned to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa for the first time since December 2019. The particular night saw Rey Mysterio retain the United States Championship via disqualification against Seth Rollins and the OC defeat the team of Randy Orton & The Viking Raiders.

Prior to this week's broadcast airing, it was advertised that RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair would face Asuka. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura would take on the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Uso and Cody Rhodes was scheduled to respond to Seth "Freakin" Rollins before their Hell in a Cell bout.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Curtis Axel spotted during brawl on RAW

Cody Rhodes brawling with Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins brawled around the arena in Des Moines ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match this Sunday night. Despite being an exciting segment to get fans hyped for their trilogy match, there was another individual that appeared during the fight that caught the WWE Universe's eye.

Former Intercontinental Champion Curtis Axel appeared with other backstage personnel to try and separate the two rivals. The former Nexus member is reportedly working behind the scenes as a producer. He last appeared on-screen for the company in February 2020, before being released a couple of months later due to budget cuts, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

#4 Lacey Evans advertised for a match but did not appear

Lacey Evans was advertised to compete on this week's show

Last week, it was advertised that Lacey Evans would be making her long-awaited return to the ring, following weeks of vignettes and appearances hyping up her new character.

Surprisingly, there was no mention of the match leading into the show. Ultimately, the match did not take place on the show. Evans was spotted at a motorsports event this past weekend on behalf of the company, which could explain her absence.

#3 Maryse returns to RAW next week

On Miz TV ahead of the return of the Miz & Mrs Season 3 premiere next week, The Miz confirmed that his wife and former Divas Champion Maryse would return to RAW.

While it hasn't been confirmed what the pair will get up to, the "It" couple will likely have something up their sleeves to get under the skin of the WWE Universe.

#2 Theory to defend the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali at Hell in a Cell

Mustafa Ali battled Ciampa on RAW with an opportunity to challenge Theory for the United States Championship at stake. The champion instead decided to get involved, bringing an end to the bout with the decisive winner confirmed.

The young star then decided to defend the U.S. Championship after viciously assaulting Ali. Of course, Theory picked up the win with ease. Adam Pearce later revealed that Vince McMahon wanted to see a fair fight and booked a rematch for Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

#1 Liv Morgan, AJ Styles & Finn Bálor will battle The Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell

Liv Morgan, AJ Styles & Finn Bálor stand tall

After a number of weeks of back-and-forth between AJ Styles, Liv Morgan & Finn Bálor and The Judgment Day, a match has now finally been set for the Hell in a Cell event this Sunday night.

A 6-person tag team match will be contested, which promises to be an explosive encounter. However, with Edge teasing that the door is open for other WWE Superstars to join his crusade, could we see the "Too Sweet" trio become outnumbered? Sunday may provide the answer.

