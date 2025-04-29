WWE RAW on Netflix - Best and Worst - Reason why Liv Morgan is leaving; Seth Rollins betrays real-life friend

A week on from WrestleMania 41, and possibly the best WWE RAW in years, tonight's show of the red brand was a solid offering. It did well to follow up on last Monday's blockbuster episode.

Quite a lot happened, with there being some interesting talking points across the board. Pat McAfee cut a solid promo as his match with Gunther has been confirmed. Elsewhere, the women's division continues to be on fire, although it suffered a setback this week.

So, let's get into the biggest positives and negatives from last night's episode of WWE RAW.

3. Best: Sami Zayn is WWE RAW's fallen hero

The show-long thread of Sami Zayn contemplating going to SmackDown was fantastic. He confronted Seth Rollins and his new group at the start of WWE RAW, with the two of them being close friends.

Zayn was offered a place alongside Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, which he ultimately rejected. The Honorary Uce also rejected Rollins' offer of leaving the red brand to avoid getting attacked. This bravery is what cost him, with Bron Breakker letting loose in the main event.

The two-time Intercontinental Champion speared Sami Zayn multiple times, and the referee had to stop the match. It seems like he's being written off television, just a week after he returned. This will make Zayn's ultimate comeback even sweeter, while Breakker looked amazing.

The evolution of this alliance will be fascinating for us, but equally dangerous for the WWE RAW locker room.

#2. Best/Worst: Changes coming to The Judgment Day?

WWE RAW this week has set the stage for The Judgment Day's next chapter. JD McDonagh is back in the ring, as he and Finn Balor faced The War Raiders. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is going away. She is set to play a significant role in a Hollywood movie, with the announcement likely coming next week.

Expand Tweet

This is bad news for the women's division. Morgan has been one of WWE RAW's top performers all year, and it looks like her Women's Tag Team Title reign with Raquel Rodriguez will be cut short.

However, things are going to get interesting with The Judgment Day. With Liv Morgan gone, Dominik Mysterio's behavior will have a bigger spotlight, as will his tumultuous relationship with Finn Balor. Someone's going to get betrayed soon.

#1. Worst: Rinse and repeat

Image via WWE.com

Last year, Logan Paul challenged Cody Rhodes for his newly won World Championship at the May premium live event. He lost. This year, The Maverick is doing the same thing with Jey Uso. He likely won't win this time, either.

Paul appeared on WWE RAW and challenged the World Heavyweight Champion to a match. He ended up knocking Uso out backstage. This storyline doesn't seem exciting and isn't the best follow-up from WrestleMania 41.

And after Logan Paul and AJ Styles disappointed at The Show of Shows, there's no guarantee his match with Jey Uso will be a classic.

#1. Best: Big Time Becks is back

It was a wait-and-see situation when Becky Lynch replaced Bayley and returned at WrestleMania 41. She turned heel on Lyra Valkyria the following night on WWE RAW, with the question being posed. Will The Man go all in on yet another heel run? The answer is yes.

Lynch has decided to embrace her online perception and become the most villainous version of herself. Big Time Becks is back and was proud to reveal that she was the one who attacked Bayley at WrestleMania 41. She isn't playing the "cool heel" anymore. It's all about heat now.

Lyra Valkyria interrupted Becky Lynch and cut a solid promo, too, setting the stage for their Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash. The Man even blindsided her former tag team partner.

This could end up being another legendary run for the seven-time Women's Champion, as she makes stronger babyfaces out of Valkyria and multiple other women on WWE RAW. It's fitting that she and Seth Rollins are the shapers of the future on the red brand.

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More