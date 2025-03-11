WWE RAW on Netflix - Best and Worst - Reason why Roman Reigns helped Seth Rollins beat CM Punk; Rhea Ripley slapped

WWE RAW emanated from Madison Square Garden this week as the road to WrestleMania 41 rolled on. It was a big show, but did it deliver?

While the positives were evident, last night's episode was not a complete success. There were a few issues, as we will get to. Here is the best and worst from WWE RAW this week.

#3. Best: LuCHADor

Chad Gable is back on WWE RAW! Or is he? A man with the exact same stature as him appeared during Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee's Tornado Tag Team Match against The New Day. He was wearing a custom American Made Lucha mask, hit Mysterio with a deadlift German suplex, and yelled "Gracias."

He denied the claim that it was him who interfered and somebody else in the same outfit was removed by security. However, Gable may have planted him there, while "escaping" with his plan intact. A triumphant return from his journey to learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre, it seems.

Either way, this is a promising role for Chad Gable. It ensures he will be featured on WWE RAW, while he can thrive as an entertainer with the character. More matches against Rey Mysterio would never hurt, as well.

#2. Worst: Half-baked builds

Image via WWE.com

Quite a few angles on WWE RAW seemed half-baked. For a show at Madison Square Garden, a lot of it felt unsatisfying. The biggest issue on that front may have been the lack of John Cena or The Rock to interrupt Cody Rhodes. Well, at least they are coming soon.

Meanwhile, we got the same segment between Jey Uso and Gunther again. One of them wrestles a match and wins, before the other one runs in for a brawl. A change is needed, as is a change in pace, particularly for AJ Styles and Logan Paul.

Their segment on WWE RAW achieved nothing aside from giving screen time to comedian Andrew Schulz. The Phenomenal One saved him from Paul beating him down. If the two are going to face each other at WrestleMania 41, things need to improve as soon as possible.

#2. Best: IYO stands up for herself

IYO SKY may have won the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW last week, but she was in danger of being overshadowed at WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley have their own issue going on, which has threatened to throw IYO by the wayside.

This was portrayed in the show, as both Belair and Ripley dismissed SKY while focusing on each other. The Women's World Champion ended up slapping both of them, firing the first shot in the build to what will likely turn into a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

With that being said, there is a lot to explore between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, so their history cannot be ignored, too. It's all about finding the right balance between their dynamic and IYO SKY's involvement as champion.

#1. Best/Worst: Roman Reigns ends WWE RAW on top

The main event Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins was great. It was worthy of closing WWE RAW, even if there were a few kickouts too many. Punk hit the GTS thrice, while multiple Stomps were not enough for Rollins to get the victory.

The one downfall was how the match ended. Roman Reigns pulled The Visionary out of the ring, causing him to win.

This was frustrating but understandable. Seth Rollins needed to beat CM Punk so he stays credible ahead of the likely triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint himself needed to be protected in defeat, which is why The OTC got involved like that. Like it or not, that is the direction we are heading in.

Reigns attacked Rollins at ringside, even hitting a Stomp on the floor. He then went after Punk, who was being comforted by his good friend, Paul Heyman. Way to come between two buddies, Roman!

Following WWE RAW, Triple H needs to ensure this triple threat has some stakes attached to it, otherwise, it would be hard to buy it as a WrestleMania main event.

