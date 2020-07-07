WWE RAW Results (July 6th, 2020): Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

WWE unveiled a new title design while an injured Superstar returned tonight on RAW.

Big Show and Randy Orton were in a huge match; Rey Mysterio teamed up with a former Universal Champ on RAW.

An emotional night on RAW

Drew McIntyre kicked off WWE RAW and said that whatever stipulation Dolph threw at him for Extreme Rules, he would come out the winner, before inviting Ziggler to reveal the stipulation. Ziggler came out and said that Drew messed up by giving him the upper hand and he wasn't going to reveal the stipulation before the day of the PPV.

Drew and Dolph tossed insults at each other before Ziggler claimed to have someone there who Drew had betrayed just like he betrayed Dolph. Former 3MB member Heath Slater came out to the RAW ring and said that Drew had forgotten about him after returning to WWE.

Slater was released from WWE a few months ago and wanted a match with Drew tonight. Drew hesitated but finally agreed after Slater hit him.

Drew McIntyre vs. Heath Slater

The match was over within seconds

Slater started off strong and took Drew to the corner by unloading on him but Drew replied with a single claymore and took down his old friend for good. With that, the first match of RAW ended as quickly as it began.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Heath Slater

After the match, Dolph was angry at Heath and started hitting him but Slater pushed him aside. Drew came back and sent Dolph out of the ring before helping Slater up. The two former teammates hugged it out as the segment came to a close.

As dastardly as @HEELZiggler is ahead of The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules, it was a sincerely emotional moment between @DMcIntyreWWE & @HEATHXXII on #WWERaw.



(With @JinderMahal there in spirit of course!) pic.twitter.com/EdvLAvK3Cd — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

Match rating: C

Backstage on RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley said they were heading out to 'talk to the world' . Asuka came up and said that she was not alone tonight against the duo.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were out next and started speaking about how good they were but were interrupted by Asuka. Bayley fired back at Asuka before The Empress brought out Kairi Sane who had been missing recently from RAW after an injury.

