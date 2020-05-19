This was a big night on RAW

Randy Orton kicked off RAW and reminded us of last week's showdown with Edge. He said that Edge didn't accept his challenge because he was filled with fear and doubt. Edge came out and said that this was all fun and games to Randy who had a lot of potential but never took his career seriously unlike himself. Randy taunted him for wasting his time and demanded an answer before Edge yelled that he accepted the challenge.

Seth Rollins was backstage and told Murphy that he had seen the light before they walked out to the ring. He spoke about how he lost everything after being beaten by Drew McIntyre and thanks to Rey Mysterio, he found himself again.

He told Rey that it was a blessing in disguise before Humberto Carrillo interrupted him to defend 'la Familia'. Seth said if Humberto was looking for a fight on RAW, it better be with Murphy because Rollins was not in wrestling gear.

Humberto Carrillo vs. Murphy

Humberto looked to get vengeance for Rey

The match began off-air and Carrillo was dominating as we returned from the break but Murphy dropped him from the top rope. They traded stiff kicks and Murphy was sent outside for a huge dive.

Rollins gave Carrillo a stare from ringside, distracting him as Murphy hit the Murphy's Law for the easy win on RAW.

Result: Murphy def. Humberto Carrillo

Post-match, Rollins & Murphy were attacking Carrillo near the steel steps before Aleister Black came out and fought them off, making the save.

Match rating: B

Backstage, King Corbin threw a fit on RAW about not being treated like a king and was telling the referee what to do in the match tonight.

Liv Morgan was talking about her mom and how she taught her to never give up. Liv was determined to become RAW Women's champ one day.