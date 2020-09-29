The RAW after Clash of Champions kicked off with Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian, and Shawn Michaels coming out to the ring. HBK welcomed us to RAW like the old days and invited Drew McIntyre to join them in the ring. Drew thanked all of the legends and the veterans revealed that they had been planning the attack on Randy since their injuries thanks to Orton.

Randy showed up on the Titantron and said that he was still not done with his championship pursuit. He told Drew that he can get a title shot at any time because of who he is before walking out of the arena.

Drew said that even though he didn't feel great after yesterday, he wanted to place an open challenge for the WWE title and he did.

Zelina Vega was backstage on RAW and said that Asuka was not ready for her. Asuka popped up to taunt her and they got into a yelling match.

Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega - RAW Women's title match

Asuka went for an Armbar right away but Vega was managing to grab the champ in the Octopus hold. Asuka rolled out of the ring and caught Vega with a knee before RAW headed for commercials.

Asuka was dominating in the ring when we returned and she managed to hit a suplex despite her injured arm. They traded holds in the ring before Vega went for a moonsault but missed. Asuka quickly countered with the Asuka lock and picked up the win.

Result: Asuka def. Zelina Vega to retain the RAW Women's title

Match rating: B

The WWE Legends were seen playing poker backstage on RAW.

Andrade was out next and told Vega that she was the weak link in their team while Andrade as the greatest Superstar in WWE. He said Garza was injured last night and sent out an open challenge that was answered by Keith Lee.