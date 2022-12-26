WWE RAW Superstars' ages (from 22 to 50): How old are Randy Orton, Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins?

Whether a superstar is in their 20s or 40s, WWE RAW featured significant creative plans for both young and veteran competitors in 2022.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from his Chairman and CEO positions, ushering in a new era for the company led by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. With The Game becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer in September, some former superstars in their 30s are now part of the red brand.

The RAW roster remains balanced thanks to a mix of longtime talent and relatively new prospects who are already booked in favorable spots every week. With that in mind, let's take a look at the show's current in-ring competitors, sorted into five age groups:

(Note: Names like Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul often appear on RAW and SmackDown without being labeled explicitly as members of any one brand. Due to this reason, they won't be included in the list.)

#5. WWE RAW Superstars aged 22-28

The two clear standouts in this age range are Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory. Not only was the latter an integral part of Vince McMahon's regime, but he continues to shine as the current United States Champion.

Many have stated that Ripley is on her best main roster run thus far, and it would be hard to argue against that. The Judgment Day member has flourished in intergender scenarios during an era where we rarely see such storylines. While the Aussie is 26 years old, Dominik Mysterio — aged 25 — happens to be the youngest competitor from the heel faction.

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, 22, was assigned to the red brand in 2021. However, he still needs to have his WWE debut match.

Gable Steveson (22)

Austin Theory (25)

Dominik Mysterio (25)

Rhea Ripley (26)

Omos (28)

#4. WWE RAW Superstars aged 31-33

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in Bianca Belair has crossed 200+ days as the #RAW Women's Champion!She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in #WWE History! Bianca Belair has crossed 200+ days as the #RAW Women's Champion!She also becomes the longest-reigning Black World Champion (male or female) in #WWE History! https://t.co/PW5sY0nBDk

Damage CTRL was established this year, and two members from the faction — IYO SKY and Bayley — are part of this age group. These women have often crossed paths with WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who is also in her early 30s.

Montez Ford — Belair's husband — and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins are both 32 years old. The Street Profits duo remains integral to the company's tag team division.

Alexa Bliss (31)

Doudrop (31)

Otis (31)

Angelo Dawkins (32)

IYO SKY (32)

Montez Ford (32)

Bayley (33)

Bianca Belair (33)

Cedric Alexander (33)

Mia Yim (33)

Nikki Cross (33)

#3. WWE RAW Superstars aged 34-36

Bronson Reed and Dakota Kai, both aged 34, returned to the company this year in addition to 35-year-old Johnny Gargano.

Real-life couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly good candidates for WWE RAW's most significant asset in their respective divisions. They continue to elevate other superstars and the red brand, with or without a championship strapped around their waists.

Lynch and Rollins belong in this age range alongside other notable names such as Carmella and Matt Riddle.

Bronson Reed (34)

Dakota Kai (34)

Dana Brooke (34)

Becky Lynch (35)

Carmella (35)

Elias (35)

Johnny Gargano (35)

Chad Gable (36)

Matt Riddle (36)

Mustafa Ali (36)

Seth Rollins (36)

#2. WWE RAW Superstars aged 37-39

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are the two most important stars from this age group. The latter made his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and had a solid feud with Seth Rollins, which featured one of the gutsiest performances ever at Hell in a Cell 2022.

This year, Owens got to face Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows in the main event spot. Such an opportunity is almost non-existent, as no one from the more recent WWE generation — other than KO — has received a singles match against The Texas Rattlesnake.

Names like Dexter Lumis and Luke Gallows, while in their late 30s, have been some of the recurring faces on RAW since returning to the company. Baron Corbin, aged 38, has portrayed multiple characters throughout his career. He remains relevant in his latest run as The Modern Day Wrestling God, with 56-year-old JBL playing his on-screen manager.

Akira Tozawa (37)

Candice LeRae (37)

Cody Rhodes (37)

Tommaso Ciampa (37)

Baron Corbin (38)

Dexter Lumis (38)

Kevin Owens (38)

Luke Gallows (39)

#1. WWE RAW Superstars aged 40-50

Randy Orton and Edge are two legends currently out of action. WWE RAW will receive a much-needed boost in terms of star power whenever they return.

The other two Judgment Day members — Damian Priest and Finn Balor — happen to be in their early 40s. Meanwhile, the only female stars in this age range are Tamina and Asuka. At 41 years old, the latter has been one of the most prominently featured WWE women on television.

R-Truth might be the oldest in-ring competitor on the RAW roster, but for the most part, he is still unmatched in terms of comedy.

Damian Priest (40)

Asuka (41)

Finn Balor (41)

Dolph Ziggler (42)

Karl Anderson (42)

Randy Orton (42)

The Miz (42)

Tamina (44)

AJ Styles (45)

Bobby Lashley (46)

Robert Roode (46)

Shelton Benjamin (47)

Edge (49)

MVP (49)

R-Truth (50)

As we head into 2023, it will be interesting to see which of these names step up and have a great run on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

Who has been the most impressive and least impressive WWE RAW Superstar of 2022? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes