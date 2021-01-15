10 best Royal Rumble events in WWE history

Royal Rumble is not just one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views on the WWE Calendar, but one can actually argue that it is the second biggest show of the year. After all, the show not only starts the Road to WrestleMania, the show ends with fans knowing who is going to be in a championship match at WrestleMania.

Given the importance of the event among the wrestling fraternity, it is no surprise that WWE gives all that they have to make the show a success. This includes marquee World Title matches, deserving Royal Rumble winners, and some of the best surprise appearances.

However, not every Royal Rumble event can be considered a great show as there have been years when WWE's attempt to produce a show for the ages has often resulted in disappointed fans. That doesn't mean WWE has not bounced back from the criticism they have received in the past, though.

In fact, after forgetful shows for the first half of the 2010s, WWE responded with a string of great Royal Rumble events that continues to this day. With this in mind, here are the 10 best Royal Rumble events in the history of WWE.

#10 Royal Rumble 2003

Brock Lesnar won the Rumble match in his first attempt, by eliminating The Undertaker.

Starting the list is a show that had more bad matches than good, but is still regarded as a great show. The Royal Rumble match in 2003 was a highly enjoyable encounter, comprised of plenty of up and coming Superstars. Along with Brock Lesnar, who emerged victorious after eliminating The Undertaker, the likes of Batista and John Cena also had a great showing in the match.

The high point of the show, however, came before the Royal Rumble match, as Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit wrestled a breathtaking WWE Title match that was easily the best World Title match in the event's history at that time. It took place at the heights of the Smackdown Six era.

However, the lowest point on the show came just before the highest, as Scott Steiner and Triple H fought a long, boring World Heavyweight Title match.

Advertisement

Everything else on the show was nothing special. Brock Lesnar's victory over Big Show in the opening match wasn't too memorable, the World Tag Team Title match between The Dudleys and Storm & Regal ended before it could get into second gear, and the less we say about Torrie Wilson vs Dawn Marie, the better.

#9 Royal Rumble 2019

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble match after losing the Smackdown Title match earlier on the show.

Royal Rumble 2019 was loaded from top to bottom. The show centered around Women's wrestling, particularly Becky Lynch, who bounced back from a defeat against Asuka in a stunning opening contest for the Smackdown Women's Championship to win the Women's Royal Rumble match later in the night.

Completing the trio of great Women's matches on the night was the first time contest between Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship which, although not as good as its Smackdown counterpart, was easily the best defense of Rousey's Title reign.

Advertisement

On the Men's side, Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the Royal Rumble match to book a date with Brock Lesnar, who defeated Finn Balor in a highly entertaining match for the Universal Championship. The Miz & Shane McMahon defeated The Bar for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles to continue their run as a tag team.

The WWE Title match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, to everyone's surprise, was arguably the lowest point of the show, but was still a good match.