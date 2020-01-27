WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 botches you may have missed

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

27 Jan 2020, 11:12 IST SHARE

There were some interesting botches at the 2020 Royal Rumble

WWE invaded Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, for the 2020 Royal Rumble, which was a show that promised so much but somehow managed to deliver so much more. Andrade retained the United States Championship in his match against Humberto Carrillo, The Fiend took Daniel Bryan to a whole new level and was able to retain the Universal Championship.

Bayley took the fight to Lacey Evans and managed to cheat her way to victory without Sasha Banks at her side, which allowed her to leave with the SmackDown Women's Championship, whilst Becky Lynch finally collected her debt from Asuka and was able to retain the RAW Women's Championship as well.

Charlotte Flair was the shock winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match after she was able to eliminate Shayna Baszler last and Drew McIntyre took the crown in the men's battle royal after taking out Roman Reigns with a Claymore Kick.

A fantastic night of entertainment, but as ever, it was a night that had some interesting botches.

#5 Bobby Roode falls over

The opening match of the night on the main Royal Rumble show saw Roman Reigns looking to take down King Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The feud between Reigns and Corbin has been going on for a while now and after being covered in dog food, Reigns wanted some revenge.

Of course, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler involved themselves in the match and took advantage of the no-disqualification stipulation, which meant that The Usos had to come and aid their cousin as well.

It was as part of a brawl with The Usos that Bobby Roode actually fell over, and because he wasn't supposed to, one of the Usos had to pick him up and then continue the move set with him.

1 / 5 NEXT