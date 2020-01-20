WWE Royal Rumble 2020: Full match-card predictions

The Road to WrestleMania is about to begin!

The year 2019 was a relatively successful one for WWE, and the company would like to start the new year - and the new decade - with a solid first PPV. Royal Rumble 2020 is set to take place on January 26, 2020, at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, and will see the beginning of this year's Road to WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble is one of the big four of WWE's PPV schedule, and is always one of the most fun shows of the year - with a star-studded match card, surprise entrants, epic confrontations, and high stakes. The last two editions of the PPV have been amazing, and if the build-up to this year's show is to be considered, WWE is looking to make it three in a row.

As of the writing of this article, seven matches have been announced for the show. With there being two Rumble matches, it would be better not to have too many other matches on the card. In this article, I present my full match card predictions for the show. Be sure to comment and let us know your predictions for each of them.

#8 (Expected to be announced) New Day (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison - SmackDown Tag Team Championship

This could be an amazing match!

After a break of nearly nine years, John Morrison made his return to WWE earlier this month. While many were expecting the company to push him into the mid-card title picture, he ended up reuniting his famous Tag Team with The Miz. The duo has straight-away started a feud with the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the New Day.

With Morrison defeating Big E on this past episode of SmackDown, and none of the four competitors announcing themselves for the over-the-top-rope match, there are high chances that we might see the two teams clash against each other for the Tag Titles at the PPV. With WWE already adding a couple of gimmick matches to the card, can we see a ladder match announced as well?

Anyways, my bet is on Miz and Morrison for this one!

Predictions: The Miz and John Morrison become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

