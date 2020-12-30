WWE Royal Rumble 2021: 5 Superstars who should return and 5 who shouldn't

Royal Rumble 2021 is just a month away, which means that a few surprise returns are on the horizon. Not all good returns are good, but the ones that are, tend to deliver. Here are five WWE Superstars who should return at the Royal Rumble 2021 matches and five who shouldn't.

#5. Should return at the Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar

Is it high time for Brock Lesnar to return?

Brock Lesnar has been noticeably absent from WWE this year. While he always wrestles on 'Big 4' pay-per-views and Saudi Arabia shows, 2020 has seen him take a back seat.

Everyone is talking about Brock Lesnar’s performance in the #RoyalRumble2020 ...... buttttt I want to talk about his DANCE MOVES. 😂 #Raw #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/SfXCgordUC — Teddi Turnbuckle (@TeddiTurnbuckle) January 27, 2020

He only wrestled in the Royal Rumble match, in Saudi Arabia, and at WrestleMania 36. After putting over Drew McIntyre, he took his usual time off but didn't return.

Technically, Brock Lesnar isn't even on a WWE contract, per Dave Meltzer. However, he also stated that Brock Lesnar isn't interested in returning to MMA and that if he was, he would have already re-entered the USADA testing pool.

It seems to be a matter of when and not if Brock Lesnar returns. The reported reason behind WWE not utilizing him is that they didn't want to make a larger-than-life performer like Brock Lesnar appear with no crowds.

Advertisement

There's still no certainty over when crowds will return, and given the exceedingly high COVID-19 cases in the United States daily, Royal Rumble won't be the pay-per-view where we see it.

Either way, we wouldn't be surprised to see WWE utilize Brock Lesnar and have him return at the Royal Rumble 2021. Earlier this year in the 2020 Royal Rumble match, Brock Lesnar had one of the all-time great performances and eliminated a whopping 13 contestants in a row.

While this is technically the most eliminations by a single competitor in a Royal Rumble match, WWE considers it a shared record as Braun Strowman hit the same figure at The Greatest Royal Rumble two years earlier.

Brock Lesnar's presence would be huge for WWE and it might be their solution to the dipping ratings on RAW. Brock Lesnar returning at the Royal Rumble would help elevate RAW programming significantly.