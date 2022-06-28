WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' canceled opponent, Becky Lynch's SmackDown plans, Sasha Banks pulled from SummerSlam

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review. Here, we take a look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and analyze how they have fared so far.

In this week's edition, we'll discuss the changes made to Roman Reigns' WrestleMania encounter. 2021 saw a plethora of talent released from WWE due to budget cuts, including that of one former Universal Champion. We will discuss the rumors that originated about his next destination.

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam last year. We will also check out the rumors in the lead-up to that. So without further ado, let's dive into the top five rumors.

#5. Rumors of Becky Lynch's return

Becky Lynch was out of action for more than 15 months prior to her SummerSlam return. During this time, there was a lot of speculation about the timeline of her possible return.

In early August 2021, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Lynch would be returning in October and ruled out her appearing at SummerSlam, barring a last-minute change.

While it's unclear whether it's the outcome of a last-minute change, The Man made a triumphant return to WWE at The Biggest Party of the Summer and defeated Bianca Belair to be crowned the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

#4. Becky Lynch's SmackDown plans

Becky squashing Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds led to a lot of confusion for the WWE Universe as it was widely believed that she would be returning as a babyface.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Lynch would continue to be a heel on SmackDown, with Belair being her first feud.

The report turned out to be true as Big Time Becks continued to compete as a heel throughout her entire tenure on the blue brand. The Man and The EST continued their feud on RAW following The Draft, which ultimately led to a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania where Belair got her comeuppance.

#3. Braun Strowman's rumored destination following WWE release

Braun Strowman, aka Adam Scherr, was surprisingly released from WWE in June last year as part of the budget cuts. The former Universal Champion was a hot commodity in the wrestling world and speculation about him joining other top promotions ran rampant.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Monster Among Men was in talks with IMPACT Wrestling and could debut for the promotion at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view in October 2021.

The speculation was fueled further when IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore hinted at his debut during a Twitch live stream. However, Strowman did not sign with IMPACT Wrestling and instead joined up with EC3 to found Control Your Narrative.

#2. Sasha Banks' SummerSlam appearance pulled

Sasha Banks was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021 in a rematch from their encounter at WrestleMania. However, Banks' absence on SmackDown leading up to the event spawned rumors about the bout possibly being canceled.

Just minutes before the pay-per-view, Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri confirmed in a Tweet that The Boss would not be making an appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The report turned out to be true as Banks did not compete at the event despite the match being advertised until the last moment. Carmella was announced as the replacement, but her spot was taken by Becky Lynch, who went on to defeat Belair for the title.

#1. Roman Reigns' canceled opponent

It was rumored for months that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would battle his cousin The Rock in a blockbuster clash at WrestleMania 38.

However, following SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Rock could have potentially been replaced by Brock Lesnar as Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania.

WrestlingNews.co had also previously reported that the mega clash between The Rock and Reigns could have been pushed to WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate went on to feud for months, leading to a winner-take-all match between the two. The Head of the Table unified the WWE and Universal Championships at The Grandest Stage of them all.

Most recently, Lesnar made his return to SmackDown to confront Reigns. The two are scheduled to compete in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

