WWE Rumor Review: Bray Wyatt's absence, Possible confirmation of multi-time WWE Champion parting ways, Goldberg's go-home show angle

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE Rumor Review. Here, we'll take a look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and how they have fared so far.

WWE has released a lot of talent in the last couple of years, some of whom have garnered interest from other companies. We'll see the fate of three such superstars.

We'll also discuss a major go-home show angle featuring Goldberg in his high-profile feud against a former WWE Champion, and also the rumors surrounding Bray Wyatt's absence. So without any further ado, let's dive into the top five rumors.

#5. Multiple companies were interested in The IIconics

The IIconics were released by WWE a few days after WrestleMania last year. However, there was a lot of interest from various promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling, to sign them.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the duo were approached by IMPACT Wrestling and a new wrestling program. The report turned out to be true as The IIconics made their IMPACT debut in October last year at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view under a new name, The IInspiration.

They captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team titles in their debut by defeating Decay. They held the titles for 133 days before dropping them to The Influence. In April of this year, The IInspiration announced that they would be taking a step back from the in-ring competition, parting ways with IMPACT Wrestling.

#4. IMPACT Wrestling's interest in Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews) was also released from WWE in June 2021 due to budget cuts. He previously held the RAW Tag Team Championship, NXT Tag Team championship and the Cruiserweight Championship during his time in the company.

A couple of months after his release, there were rumors of him signing with IMPACT Wrestling that were sparked by Scott D'Amore during a Twitch live stream with Jade Chung and wrestling insider George Iceman.

However, Matthews didn't make an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling and instead went to NJPW before heading to All Elite Wrestling to join Malakai Black's House of Black faction.

#3. Goldberg's go-home show angle

Goldberg and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley feuded last summer. The Hall of Famer's storyline was the focal point of Monday Night RAW.

Fightful Select reported that Goldberg was scheduled to close the go-home edition of RAW ahead of SummerSlam. The report turned out to be true as he destroyed Lashley with a Spear before heading back with his son Gage to close the show.

The two men would pick up a win apiece to end their feud. Goldberg then returned earlier this year to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a losing effort.

#2. Confirmation on Daniel Bryan's departure

Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) left WWE following a loss to Roman Reigns on an episode of SmackDown. There was a lot of speculation about his future, with AEW and NJPW being potential destinations, but a return to WWE wasn't ruled out either.

However, a report from WrestleVotes in July last year stated that there was no discussion of Bryan within the company's creative for months, suggesting that he might not return to the promotion:

"Regarding the Daniel Bryan rumor since I've got a TON of questions on it: I don't have many direct AEW contacts, however, I did ask my WWE contacts when's the last time Bryan's name has been brought up within creative or even talked about? "Months" was the answer. So that's that."

The report turned out to be true as Bryan signed with AEW, where he is currently a member of The Blackpool Combat Club alongside former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

#1. Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE

Bray Wyatt last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 37 against Randy Orton in a losing effort. There were a lot of rumors suggesting that he was on a hiatus due to "mental health issues."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Wyatt missed a couple of months due to family engagements and dismissed false rumors about mental health issues. He further stated that Wyatt was 100% cleared and could wrestle immediately.

Wyatt was surprisingly released from the company towards the end of July last year. While he hasn't yet returned to wrestling, he recently dropped hints at possibly returning to the promotion.

