Welcome to another edition of WWE Rumor Review, a regular feature where we discuss top rumors from about a year ago and check if they were true.

Today's installment will be fantastic as we review top rumors from November 2021. We've got updates on periodic NXT releases, a controversial finish planned for Survivor Series 2021, and a report about a top star's contract expiration.

We also look at a report signifying the reason behind Brock Lesnar and his future in the company. We will also check whether the reports of multiple stars being released were true.

Without further ado, let's look at today's WWE Rumor Review.

#5. Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, WWE wants him to stay

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WWE is pushing very hard for Johnny Gargano to sign a new contract and made a very strong offer for him to stay for a long time.



- WON WWE is pushing very hard for Johnny Gargano to sign a new contract and made a very strong offer for him to stay for a long time.- WON https://t.co/3ZKHyCZMwn

Johnny Gargano's WWE contract was set to expire by the end of 2021. Amid the release of several major stars like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, a report emerged suggesting Gargano's contractual status.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the former NXT Champion hadn't signed a new contract yet, but the company wants him to stay for a long time.

"Johnny Gargano has not signed a new contract, but WWE is pushing very hard for him to do so and evidently made a very strong offer for him to stay here for a long time. His deal is up 12/3," reported Meltzer.

The report turned out to be half-true. Although the company might have offered him a new contract, he didn't make a return until Triple H assumed power in 2022.

#4. Hit Row, along with five other superstars, were released

The Phenomenal Enigma @ThePh1Enigma So sad that all Hit Row just got promoted to the main roster only to get released from their contracts. The minute WWE released B-Fab was already the beginning of the end for this group.



They could’ve been a something on the main roster… So sad that all Hit Row just got promoted to the main roster only to get released from their contracts. The minute WWE released B-Fab was already the beginning of the end for this group. They could’ve been a something on the main roster… https://t.co/JiyMX9qHfw

While the company had already released Hit Row member B-Fab on November 4, 2021, a report stated that the remaining members were also let go along with five other superstars.

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the company had released Top Dolla, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Ashante Adonis, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne, and John Morrison.

The report came out to be true as the releases were confirmed as the stars were released on November 18, 2021. Thankfully, the group has been re-signed by the promotion in 2022.

#3. NXT releases every six months?

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo WWE plans to release NXT talent every 6 months if they do not improve wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/wwe-p… WWE plans to release NXT talent every 6 months if they do not improve wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/wwe-p… https://t.co/2slmFOM9OP

2021 saw over 80 stars getting released from WWE. A few releases were also from the black-and-old brand.

On an episode of the Bryan and Vinny show, Bryan Alvarez reported that the company plans to release NXT talent every six months.

"I don't know exactly what this entails but in general, the new idea is that they are going to be heavily evaluating everybody every 6 months from this point forward. I think the idea is we no longer want people to spend 7 years in developmental. So it's gonna be like every 6 months they are going to evaluate you and if you're not getting better, you're out of there." stated Brian Alvarez.

However, the plans appear to have changed, as there has not been a uniform time gap between NXT releases. Such instances have been reduced since Vince McMahon retired.

#2. Controversial finish planned for Survivor Series confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

wwejg @wwejg Wwe Survivor series 2021 Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair Wwe Survivor series 2021 Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair https://t.co/uiYJqOLu1L

WWE Survivor Series took place on November 22, 2021, and we saw a huge confrontation between RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

At the time, the two stars had heat in real life, and the company took advantage of it. To check the details of the real-life heat between the two horsewomen, click right here.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, a controversial finish was planned for the confrontation. The report turned out to be true.

After an incredibly hard-hitting battle, the match unexpectedly ended when Becky Lynch rolled up her opponent for three counts. WWE avoided a clean finish to preserve the legitimacy of both stars.

#1. Brock Lesnar's return date, plans revealed

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Brock Lesnar has been “indefinitely suspended” for his actions on Smackdown



It’s not the first time WWE has used this scenario, Brock was suspended during a similar segment back in 2015 Brock Lesnar has been “indefinitely suspended” for his actions on Smackdown It’s not the first time WWE has used this scenario, Brock was suspended during a similar segment back in 2015 https://t.co/fkKtxZeNGo

During Brock Lesnar's 2021 rivalry with Roman Reigns, The Beast assaulted Adam Pearce and got suspended indefinitely in November. His return date was a mystery.

After Lesnar's return date as a "fan" was revealed to be on December 10, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that The Beast Incarnate was back earlier than expected due to pressure from FOX officials.

While Lesnar's appearance was destined to result in better viewership for FOX, Meltzer also reported that Roman Reigns' feud with his arch-rival is long from over, and the feud will continue as soon as Brock Lesnar returns.

The report was true as the two titans feuded again and also headlined WrestleMania 38 and SummerSlam 2022.

Do you think Lesnar and Reigns will collide again in WWE? Let us know in the comments section.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes