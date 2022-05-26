WWE Rumor Review: John Cena's future, Bray Wyatt's status, feud involving AEW debutant, SummerSlam in doubt

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. We will look into some of the top rumors from a few months ago and determine whether or not they came true. SummerSlam took place on August 21st last year, with many stories going around it.

There were rumors of initial concern surrounding The Biggest Party of the Summer as we learned of the expectations for the show. This includes the WWE future of John Cena, who headlined the event with Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, it seemed like there were plans for a tag team feud involving a now-released star. And speaking of released stars, we got a potential update on Bray Wyatt's status within the wrestling world after he was let go by the company.

So, without further ado, let's get to this week's Rumor Review.

#5. Fears of SummerSlam getting cancelled

SummerSlam took place at Allegiant Stadium.

WWE's return to touring was a happy moment for the company, but it was rumored to be short-lived out of force. According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, it was internally expected that they would have to return to the Performance Center or install the ThunderDome structure in another venue in mid-August.

This was due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases at the time, which would have severely affected SummerSlam. However, these concerns were seemingly extinguished after WrestleVotes reported that WWE's talks with Allegiant Stadium suggested that there would be no cancellation of the event.

Amid the rumors and the complex situation surrounding them, SummerSlam went ahead on August 21st. More on the show below.

#4. Title changes at SummerSlam

As anticipated, SummerSlam was a big show. Excitement levels were high, with several surprises being planned for the event. As per Cageside Seats, multiple championships were earmarked to change hands at Allegiant Stadium.

This rumor was proven true, as we witnessed no fewer than four title changes at SummerSlam. RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles and Omos to become RAW Tag Team Champions while Damian Priest won the United States Championship from Sheamus.

The two Women's Titles also found new owners. Charlotte Flair won the RAW belt while Becky Lynch returned and immediately squashed Bianca Belair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

#3. The Miz and John Morrison's status as a team

Mid-2021 saw The Miz and John Morrison tease a split, with a considerable amount of interest in a feud between the two best friends. However, days before SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE planned for Miz and Morrison to feud with The New Day.

The two of them did have a brief segment with Xavier Woods at SummerSlam, but the duo imploded two nights later. After The Miz lost to Woods on RAW, he attacked John Morrison.

That seemed like the start of a feud between them, but The A-Lister took some time off WWE television to appear on 'Dancing with the Stars'. Meanwhile, Morrison was released by the company in November. He made an appearance for AEW last week on Dynamite.

#2. Rumor on Bray Wyatt potentially joining AEW

He is yet to return to the ring.

Bray Wyatt's WWE release shocked the wrestling world. It left everybody speculating over his next move. Which company would he join next?

Dave Meltzer claimed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wyatt was widely expected to join AEW upon the expiry of his non-compete clause. He mentioned that the former Universal Champion was at the same stage as Aleister Black was before he became All Elite a month after WWE released him.

However, this "pretty strong" expectation was all it was. The rumor proved false, as Bray Wyatt is yet to return to a wrestling ring in the 10 months since his exit. Going by his real name Windham, the popular star has entered the world acting.

#1. Note on John Cena's WWE future

The 16-time world champion is welcome back anytime.

From one former WWE Superstar becoming an actor to another, John Cena returned to the company last summer. He faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam, where The Tribal Chief soundly put him down.

Following his defeat, PWInsider reported that Cena had finished up his appearances for WWE, save for a SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden in September. This rumor was completely accurate, with the 16-time world champion returning to his filming commitments after the 'Summer of Cena' had concluded.

John Cena is yet to return since then, but he is seemingly welcome back at any time. A big match at this year's SummerSlam is not out of the realms of possibility.

