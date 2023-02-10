WWE Rumor Review: Original Royal Rumble winner, first-time-ever match planned for Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon's future

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we look back at a few big rumors from a year ago and determine whether they were accurate.

This time, we will continue focusing on the aftermath of the 2022 Royal Rumble. There were rumors about Shane McMahon, future WrestleMania main events, and a disappointing lack of plans.

A report also stated that Brock Lesnar was not the original choice to win the Rumble last year. So, without further ado, let's review those rumors.

#5. Sami Zayn re-signing with WWE

Sami followed Kevin in staying with the company.

Sami Zayn's contract was set to expire around the start of 2022, with his and Kevin Owens' futures in doubt. However, after KO re-signed with the company, rumors indicated the three-time Intercontinental Champion would do the same.

According to a report from Fightful Select in January 2022, Zayn penned a new long-term deal with WWE. That was exactly what happened, as the Canadian is one of the company's biggest stars. Sami Zayn had a fantastic year, and it could get even better as he has a world title match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber.

#4. Shane McMahon's rumored future following the 2022 Royal Rumble

Shane McMahon entered the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match as a surprise, following which he was expected to stick around for a WrestleMania match. Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Shane O'Mac would be making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW as a heel.

This rumor emerged after the Rumble, which featured some heavy backstage turmoil. Vince McMahon sent Shane home because of them, rendering it false. The former SmackDown commissioner has not appeared in WWE since last year's Royal Rumble.

#3. Lack of plans for the WWE Title match at WrestleMania 38

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole. Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole.

While the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 38 was set in stone for months, it seemed like there was a complete lack of ideas for the WWE Title. After Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble, WrestleVotes reported that the company didn't know what the second world title match would be at The Show of Shows.

This could be considered true, as Lesnar's match against Roman Reigns remained the only men's world title match at the event. The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship to make it a unification match for both belts. This clearly indicated that there were no concrete plans for RAW's top prize.

#2. Rumored WrestleMania 39 main events a year in advance

Neither match is happening.

WrestleMania 39 is set to be the biggest edition of WWE's marquee event in its history, which makes sense that the company had grand plans for it. The rumored main events for the Hollywood show were seemingly made prominent over a year before it would happen.

Ringside News reported that WWE wanted Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch to headline 'Mania in 2023. That may have been true, but neither match is happening this April. At least as things stand.

The Tribal Chief's opponent is set in stone, as Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Lynch and Rousey are on different brands, with the latter likely to enter the women's tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler.

#1. Was Matt Riddle originally planned to win the 2022 Royal Rumble Match?

Riddle is currently suspended.

As mentioned above, Brock Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble Match. However, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that was not the original plan. He reported that Matt Riddle was considered to win the Rumble, with a pitch for Randy Orton too.

Multiple sources, including Fightful, quickly dismissed this rumor as Lesnar was always the planned winner. WWE's world title plans may also give an insight that Riddle was likely never a serious contender to win the Royal Rumble in 2022.

He and Randy Orton remained in the tag team division through WrestleMania 38, where they defeated Alpha Academy and The Street Profits to retain their RAW Tag Titles. The Original Bro is currently suspended, while The Viper has been out injured since last May. It remains to be seen if either man returns for 'Mania this year.

