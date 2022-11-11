WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns caused last-minute change, Becky Lynch's real-life heat with former champion, Survivor Series main event

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we look at some big rumors from close to a year ago and determine how accurate they were.

This time, the focus is on the build to Survivor Series 2021. There were a few rumors about Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair heading into their grudge match at the event, while talk of Roman Reigns' backstage influence was also prominent.

The weird 'Golden Egg' storyline was also in the spotlight, as was a scary incident involving Seth Rollins on live television. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review and see what turned out to be true.

#5. Becky Lynch's relationship with Charlotte Flair ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2021

A breaking point was reached

The real-life animosity between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair was a great source of debate heading into Survivor Series 2021, where they were set to face off in a Champion vs. Champion match. A point of contention was reportedly the finish of the match.

WrestleVotes reported that the former best friends did have legitimate heat with each other, but WWE expected complete professionalism at Survivor Series. That is what they got, as Lynch and Flair put on one of the greatest matches of the entire year.

Furthermore, the rumor on the finish also looks to be true, as Big Time Becks grabbed the rope while rolling up The Queen. This kept Charlotte strong in defeat.

#4. Why was Seth Rollins attacked by a fan during WWE RAW?

The night after Survivor Series saw Seth Rollins get attacked by a fan during Monday Night RAW. The man in question jumped the rail and tacked The Visionary on the ramp following his in-ring confrontation with Finn Balor.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the fan was scammed by a fake account that posed as Rollins. This was indeed true, with further details disclosing that Elisah Spencer, the attacker, was in contact with who he thought was Seth Rollins for two years.

Spencer was charged with attempted assault by the NYPD following the incident.

#3. Rumored last-minute changes to WWE SmackDown caused by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns faced Big E at Survivor Series 2021, with the weeks leading up to it featuring a mini-feud between The Tribal Chief and The New Day. Xavier Woods even beat Reigns by disqualification on the November 12 episode of SmackDown.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the match between Woods and The Tribal Chief was a last-minute call by the latter to make his feud with Big E more personal. The rumor does not add up, though, as the mini-feud began a week earlier.

Also, WWE had advertised the match between Roman Reigns and Xavier Woods a few days before that episode of SmackDown. So, while The Head of the Table may have some backstage sway, it likely wasn't needed in this case.

#2. Reason behind Vince McMahon's 'Golden Egg' storyline at Survivor Series

WWE booked such a bizarre angle

Survivor Series featured a bizarre storyline that revolved around Vince McMahon receiving Cleopatra's Golden Egg, as seen in The Rock's Netflix movie Red Notice. He claimed it was worth over 100 million dollars before it was stolen. But why did WWE go ahead with it?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that it was being done as part of a paid partnership with Netflix to promote Red Notice. That indeed was the case, with WWE heavily promoting The Great One's movie during Survivor Series.

Johnson also claimed the 'Golden Egg' storyline would end the following night on RAW. It did end that Monday, with Austin Theory being the one who stole it.

#1. Rumor on Survivor Series 2021 match order

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Hours before Survivor Series 2021, Sean Ross Sapp revealed the event's rumored match order on Fightful Select. While he got the Kickoff Show match between Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura right, Sapp's report claimed Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would headline the event.

The two women opened the main show instead, while the supposed opener between Roman Reigns and Big E was the main event. While WWE could have feasibly flipped the order around just before showtime, the rumor did not come true.

