WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' title defense against ex-rival, Edge's future, plans for Bobby Lashley

The September 10, 2021, episode of SmackDown from Madison Square Garden produced some significant highlights, including Edge's defeat by Seth Rollins. The Rated-R Superstar was taken out on a stretcher after the match. We have a rumor on how long he was meant to be out.

Meanwhile, Big E's WWE Championship win was a joyous occasion for the locker room, but what did it mean for Bobby Lashley? Rumors also suggested that Roman Reigns would defend his Universal title against a superstar from RAW at the start of October.

We will also look at Johnny Gargano's contract situation and supposed plans for AEW to hold a rare gimmick match involving Matt Hardy.

A lot happened in the world of wrestling 10 months ago. So, without further ado, let's get into the Rumor Review.

#5. Johnny Gargano's WWE contract expiring

Johnny Wrestling left WWE in December.

Several WWE Superstars' contracts expired around the end of 2021, including Johnny Gargano's. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported in September that his deal would end on December 3, which is exactly when it did.

The former NXT Champion did extend the contract by a week so he could take part in War Games. Gargano then bid farewell to the brand, cutting an emotional promo before being attacked by Grayson Waller.

He has not wrestled since leaving the company and is seemingly in no rush to return to the ring. It is unknown when and where Johnny Gargano will go next, with rumors previously stating he was set to debut in AEW.

#4. AEW's rumored idea for a Hair vs. Hair Match

The feud between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy led to some entertaining television for AEW. The promotion even planned for the two of them to take their angle up a notch, as Dave Meltzer mentioned in Wrestling Observer Radio that Hardy and Cassidy would face off in a Hair vs. Hair Match.

The rumor of AEW using the stipulation was correct, but Matt Hardy did not put his hair on the line. Instead, Orange Cassidy faced Jack Evans with the Hair vs. Hair stipulation. The match happened on the October 1st episode of Rampage, with the freshly-squeezed star winning.

#3. Plans for Bobby Lashley after losing the WWE Championship

The Hurt Business briefly reunited

Bobby Lashley's first WWE Championship reign ended at the hands of Big E, who successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Monday Night RAW. Following this popular development, there was speculation that The All-Mighty could reunite with his Hurt Business stablemates, according to Cageside Seats.

A couple of weeks later, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin joined Lashley's side. The three did indeed reunite The Hurt Business, albeit without MVP, who took time away to undergo knee surgery.

Unfortunately, this reunion was not successful, as Alexander and Benjamin were merely used as complete lackeys that Bobby Lashley didn't want anything to do with. The former WWE Champion was better off on his own.

#2. Edge's absence after being stretchered away on SmackDown

Edge was stretchered out of MSG

Seth Rollins defeated Edge in an excellent match on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, after which the WWE Hall of Famer was stretchered out of the building. This was a way to write him off television, considering his part-time schedule.

Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Edge wouldn't be around for a few months. That did not turn out to be accurate, as The Rated-R Superstar returned less than a month later to set up another match with Rollins.

The two ended their rivalry with a Hell in a Cell Match at Crown Jewel in October. Edge had the last laugh, defeating Seth Rollins there. He then took another month off before returning to RAW in November to begin a program with The Miz.

#1. Rumor on Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship on Night One of the WWE Draft

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is being locally advertised for WWE #SmackDown on October 1. This is the first night of the draft. https://t.co/jHzEAURkY4

Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship were in high demand during the fall of 2021. The Tribal Chief was locked in a feud with Finn Balor, while Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam added another dynamic to his title reign.

It seemed like another challenger would join them in pursuit of The Head of the Table. A Universal Title match between Reigns and Drew McIntyre was advertised locally for the October 1st episode of SmackDown, the first night of the WWE Draft. Wrestlingnews.co learned of the rumored contest, which would have been a post-show dark match.

However, Roman Reigns did not defend his Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior that night. The live crowd instead witnessed The Bloodline take on McIntyre and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

