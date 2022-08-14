WWE Rumor Review: Vince McMahon's decision on controversial star, Roman Reigns' brand status, top star's contract details 

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago to determine their accuracy. This week, we'll look back at Vince McMahon's reported stance on working with a controversial former WWE star.

We'll also check out rumors about Roman Reigns appearing on both brands, as well as the contract status of a former Universal Champion. So without further ado, let's take a deep dive into some of the top rumors.

#5 Daniel Bryan's relationship with WWE following AEW debut

After spending more than a decade in WWE, Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson) left the company last year. He last wrestled Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match, albeit in a losing effort.

Months later, he joined All Elite Wrestling and made his debut at the All Out pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the doors were open for the current AEW star to return to WWE in the future.

Considering that he left the promotion on good terms and even posted a farewell note thanking them for his tenure, it can be said that him returning in some capacity at some point in the future is a given.

His recent appearance in a video package on an episode of RAW celebrating 20 years of John Cena's debut solidified that fact.

#4 Kevin Owens' contract details

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com



Fightful Select has the story, when the deal is up, and more.



Breaking news: Fightful Select has learned Kevin Owens' WWE contract is up much sooner than expected.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens' contact status was among the biggest topics in the pro wrestling world last year. He could've possibly been the hottest free agent once his contract expired.

Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that the former Universal Champion's contract was initially supposed to expire in 2023, but a restructure before the pandemic led to it expiring in January earlier this year.

The report indeed turned out to be accurate as KO officially announced that he had signed a multi-year deal with WWE in December last year and termed it an "easy decision."

#3 Major hint on Adam Cole signing with AEW

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧

No Adam Cole on



AEW awaits, BAY BAY!!!

No Adam Cole on #WWERAW No Adam Cole on #SmackDown AEW awaits, BAY BAY!!!

Following his departure from WWE, it was imminent that former NXT Champion Adam Cole would sign with AEW. In the build-up to All Out pay-per-view, Dr. Britt Baker announced that a free agent would be signing with AEW, and she would be announcing it soon. Fans believed it would be Cole, but it turned out to be Baker herself.

Dave Meltzer spoke on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter YouTube channel and noted that while Baker might have trolled the fans, he believed that Cole would end up with the promotion.

The rumors were accurate as Adam Cole made his debut at the All Out pay-per-view and aligned himself with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Cole turned on The Bucks on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago.

#2 Roman Reigns' brand status

Roman Reigns appeared on the September 20th, 2021, edition of Monday Night RAW. He wrestled twice on the same night and walked away with two wins. His appearance led to speculation that he could appear on both shows regularly.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that his appearance wasn't a long-term strategy.

''Regarding talk that the top stars may appear on both brands like Reigns to try and boost ratings after this week. Not a long-term strategy. Not even a short-term one. Of course all can change on a moment’s notice but as of this week this wasn’t something they were planning on regularly doing."

While Reigns did make a few appearances on RAW after that, he mostly spent his time on SmackDown, confirming the report to be true.

#1 Vince McMahon's decision to work with controversial star

Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner

Following the NXT debut of Bron Breakker, there was a lot of speculation about his name change, with many believing that Vince McMahon didn't want to use the 'Steiner' name because of his alleged issues with Scott Steiner.

However, WrestlingNews.co reported during that time that Vince McMahon had no issues with Scott and would be open to hearing from him:

"WrestlingNews.co asked a WWE source about this and we were told that Vince McMahon has no issue with Scott Steiner. As far as why Scott has yet to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame, it’s because Scott has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t want to get inducted. The source reiterated that Vince McMahon doesn’t have the same issues that he did with Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior so if Scott wants to talk then Vince will likely listen."

The Steiner Brothers take their place in the #WWEHOF

The report turned out to be accurate as Scott Steiner was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year alongside his brother Rick, while Bron is the reigning NXT Champion and has held the title for more than four months.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

