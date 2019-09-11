WWE Rumor Roundup: New championship set to be introduced, Paul Heyman helps friend win title on RAW and more – 10th September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at the WWE Superstar who has quietly undergone a surgery, a former 24/7 champion wants to wrestle CM Punk, why Stone Cold Steve Austin was not attacked by Bray Wyatt and more!

Let's kick off with the two big stories – a new championship and Paul Heyman doing what he does best!

New championship set to be introduced?

WWE have a lot of champions already but it looks like yet another one is set to be added. The company is reportedly planning to add a new title in NXT UK, potentially for the midcard.

According to Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, the plan has been proposed and it could be called "European" and "Eurocontinental" championship/title. It's still way too early to know if WWE will be going ahead with this plan but it looks like it will be similar to the Intercontinental championship and the United States championship on the main roster and the North American championship on NXT.

Belt Fan Dan is a very reliable source for championship belts and could be spot on once again!

Paul Heyman helps friend win title on RAW

Basketball star, Enes Kanter won and lost the 24/7 title ahead of Monday Night RAW last night. Dave Meltzer has now reported that it was Paul Heyman who sanctioned it as he is a really good friend of Kanter who is also the boyfriend of WWE Superstar, Dana Brooke.

Meltzer said:

“So this was taped before the show. So, Enis Kanter, a lot of people don’t know this but, I don’t know because I haven’t been keeping up but he was, and as far as I know, still is the boyfriend of Dana Brooke unless they have recently broken up. And he’s also, really like, really good friends with Paul Heyman. So, him being on the show and doing something like this was, you know, with Heyman running the show and everything, that made all the sense in the world.”

Kanter was the champion for a good 22 seconds before R-Truth won back his title and ran away from ringside. In the process of winning the title back, Truth became a 15-time 24/7 champion!

