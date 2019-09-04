WWE Rumor Roundup: Soon-to-return superstar behind Bayley's heel turn, NXT star forced to retire and more – 3rd September 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup – 3rd September 2019

In today's roundup, we take a look at some backstage news for the controversial finish to King of the Ring match, why Baron Corbin could be in line for another big push and the shocking reason why Bayley turned heel! But first, we start off with some unexpected news of Kacy Catanzaro leaving WWE!

Kacy Catanzaro to leave WWE

NXT star, Kacy Catanzaro has decided to retire from wrestling according to Casey Michael of Squared Circle Sirens. The NXT and renowned American Ninja Warrior competitor had apparent injury issues and is leaving the company.

The report claims that she is suffering for a back injury and has decided to quit WWE. He said:

According to sources within NXT we have learned that American Ninja Warrior Alumni Kacy Catanzaro who signed with WWE in January of 2018 has handed in her notice to WWE recently. Sources tell us that Kacy suffered a back injury and decided to stop wrestling afterwards.

However, Dave Meltzer has reported that nothing is officially done. He claims on Wrestling Observer Radio that she has indicated it to WWE but has not yet made a final decision. He noted:

"So, I haven’t heard anything all day today. On Sunday I heard that she had not officially given notice but the idea that she might any day now is, you know, likely. Possibly. Probably. The story, essentially, there is smoke to the fire of the story and more likely than not it’s going to end up with her, I don’t want to say more likely than not because I don’t know that but there is smoke to the story in the sense of she’s certainly talking of leaving.

She had not, as of yesterday, finalized that thing, but, you know, it could be finalized any day now. I asked WWE, they didn’t say anything at all. I asked different people in WWE it was like that was the status. Like nobody denied the story because essentially the story itself is accurate. You know the story that she is likely leaving but I don’t know she’s 100 per cent made the call, but certainly, the word going around there is that she’s probably leaving."

