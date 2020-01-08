WWE Rumor Roundup: #30 Royal Rumble entrant, Major twist with The Fiend story, Return update for 7-time World Champion (January 8, 2020)

Run!

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the latest news and rumors from the day. With Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, there is a lot of buzz around the event and the plethora of possibilities that surround it.

From Brock Lesnar's plans for the Rumble to a major match plan being cancelled, we have some very interesting stories in store for you today.

So without further ado, let us dive into the big WWE stories of today:

#5. Bully Ray reveals who could enter the Royal Rumble at #30

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, former WWE Tag Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley, now known as Bully Ray, talked about a rather interesting possibility that could take place at the men's Royal Rumble match.

The Hall of Famer stated that he can't rule out a confrontation between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar with Punk entering at #30 being a major surprise.

Brock is standing by himself...end of the match. He ran the gamut, everybody's out. Who the hell is going to be #30? Punk's music hits, the place is absolutely going to go bat$#it crazy. What would the look on Paul Heyman's face be if CM Punk is coming to the ring against his Beast? Who else did Paul Heyman represent besides Brock Lesnar?"

"Now, he's got the two guys..his two biggest successes in the WWE will now be standing face to face. Punk enters the ring. Punk and Brock Lesnar are face-to-face. That 'Hard Camerá' shot shows you them face-to-face splitting right in the middle is this look of horror. Paul Heyman looking like Kevin from Home Alone."

While fans would surely love to see CM Punk return to the ring at the Royal Rumble, the former WWE Champion has maintained that he doesn't intend to return anytime soon. However, we all know to 'never say never' when it comes to the world of WWE.

