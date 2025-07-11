WWE Rumor Roundup: 40-year-old star to make in-ring debut at SummerSlam, Released 5-Time Champion makes a huge return backstage (11th July, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you some of the biggest scoops from the past day related to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Today, we have rumors of a 40-year-old sensation making an in-ring debut at SummerSlam, a released superstar returning in a different capacity, news about the scary burglary that Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch faced in their house, and talks of bringing a 51-year-old legend back.

Let's jump right into it!

#4. A huge update on an in-ring debut expected at WWE SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Wrestling fans are no strangers to celebrities and big names being a part of massive shows such as WrestleMania and SummerSlam. With the latter now also becoming a two-night event, the mentality is likely that bigger names are needed. The entire SummerSlam promotion from the start has revolved around Cardi B. But it's another star from the music industry who is expected to compete in the ring this summer.

Ad

Trending

It was first reported on WrestleVotes Radio on 3rd July that the 40-year-old music sensation Jelly Roll's SmackDown appearance would set the stage for a storyline heading into SummerSlam 2025. It wasn't confirmed whether it would lead to a match.

Now, a new report from PWInsider has stated that Jelly Roll has been training to make his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam:

"Singer and actor Jellyroll has been training to make his WWE in-ring debut and will do so at Summerslam, PWInsider.com can confirm. Jellyroll will be at tomorrow's Friday Night Smackdown to kick off the storyline, which we are told will see him aligned with a top babyface ahead of Summerslam in East Rutherford, NJ this August," the report read. [H/T: PWInsider]

Ad

Jelly Roll's appearance on the 11th July episode of SmackDown is expected to kick things off.

#3. Shayna Baszler is back, but for a completely different role

Ad

The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler, is reportedly back in WWE following her release not too long ago. While Baszler getting axed wasn't as big a surprise as that of Dakota Kai, for example, she still held a valuable role backstage and was emerging as one of the veterans of the locker room.

A report from BodySlam.net stated that Baszler, who is a 2-time NXT Women's Champion & 3-time Women's Tag Team Champion, was listed as a producer on the most recent edition of NXT.

Ad

This means that she will be entering a new role in her career. Certain superstars transition well into a role as a backstage producer, and Baszler could provide some huge help to the up-and-coming superstars on WWE NXT.

#2. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch's home was the scene of a burglary

From WrestleMania Axxess three years ago (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have a beachside house in California, and as such, it appears to have been a target for robbery. All of this happened a few days ago, presumably on July 7th (or 8th).

Ad

TMZ Sports first reported that the couple's Southern California house was the scene of a burglary, and the main item stolen was cash. Rollins reportedly made the call, and it happened around 3 AM, while they were away in Rhode Island for RAW. The good news in all of this is that nobody was at home, so there was no harm done.

The fact that they were all the way across the country is a good thing. Even then, it's a scary situation, as figures in the public eye always tend to be targets for such crimes.

Ad

#1. Santino Marella could be making a huge return soon

Ad

Now that R-Truth has returned and is a serious character again after years, it has left a vacuum for the beloved role of a comedic character. One of the "predecessors" to that R-Truth role was Santino Marella. Now 51 years old, he is an authority figure in TNA while his daughter Arianna Grace is making her way in NXT.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was reported by JoeyVotes and TC that WWE is considering bringing Santino Marella back into the fold for television. It was unclear whether this meant NXT or the main roster, but one would have to presume that he has value in the main roster, having spent many years on RAW and SmackDown.

The partnership with TNA certainly makes it easier for this to happen. By all accounts, Marella has maintained a great relationship with many people in his former place of employment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE