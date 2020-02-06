WWE Rumor Roundup - Another major sign of company losing faith in RAW Superstar; Last-minute change of plans involving Lesnar; Unfortunate update for 3-time US Champion - 5th February 2020

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest and most interesting stories from the day.

On today's edition of the roundup we will talk about WWE's plans for a former multi-time US Champion, reason for Superstars debut, and why WWE had to rush their plans involving Brock Lesnar.

With WrestleMania just a few months away, there has been a lot of buzz regarding what will happen in WWE in the coming weeks. So without any further ado, let us look at the biggest rumours and news from today:

#5 WWE abandon EC3 trademark

Former Impact World Champion EC3 has been one of the biggest disasters on the WWE main roster ever since he made his debut. While the Superstar was initially given a push, it was reported that Vince McMahon was not too happy with his inability to gain heat and decided to shelve his push.

Another update by PWInsider indicates the lack of interest WWE has in EC3, the company has apparently abandoned the attempt to trademark 'EC3' on January 25th. The company did not respond to the refusal to be given the trademark indicating they have lost interest in acquiring the trademark.

It had been reported earlier by Dave Meltzer of WON, that Vince McMahon had given up on EC3 and was not interested in pushing the injured superstar.

"I think that Vince (McMahon) pretty much gave up on EC3 real fast…They did a try out in April of EC3 with Drake Maverick and putting them back together like they were in TNA, and Vince hated that too so I don’t think this one is a Paul (Heyman) call.” H/t Credit: Cultaholic

EC3 was last seen in action in September, and even though he has held the 24/7 Championship in the past, EC3 is yet to make a major statement on WWE, something which unfortunately might never happen.

