WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage heat on recently returned superstar, real reason 5-time world champion has joined AEW, Goldberg's return, Punk's future(22nd July 2021)

Welcome to another edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE. In today's exciting edition we will talk about two former WWE Champions going to AEW, the reason why a big name was brought back and heat on a WWE couple.

Last week, not only did the crowd return to the arenas, but big names like John Cena, Goldberg and Keith Lee also made their much-awaited returns. However, Goldberg's return has not been taken kindly by some fans, while others are very happy that the Hall of Famer is back. Let us take a deeper look into Goldberg's return and other major topics:

#5 Backstage heat on WWE superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim

Keith Lee finally returned to WWE on RAW this week. However, his big return was in vain as The Limitless One suffered a convincing defeat at the hands of WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on SportsKeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that Keith lee and his real-life partner Mia Yim have a lot of heat in WWE. He said that they have 'Lana-Rusev' level of heat.

''Bro, you saw back-to-back matches," Russo continued, "You saw Shanky and Cranky in between, and that's not a match. This is the punishment. This is the test. This is the Triple H curtain call at Madison Square Garden. I don't know who. I don't know what happened. I don't know if she (Mia Yim) got him heat. Maybe she popped off at the RETRIBUTION. Somewhere along the lines, this couple, there's a lot of heat.''

Keith Lee was allegedly set to win the US Championship from Lashley earlier this year. However, he was abruptly taken off television and kept off until his recent return.

Mia Yim has also not been seen since RETRIBUTION dissolved. It was said that she moved to SmackDown, but we are yet to see her return.

