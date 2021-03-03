WWE Rumor Roundup - Bobby Lashley retirement update, Title match canceled after Superstar breaks hand, Big backstage reaction to Sheamus' recent work - 2nd March 2021

We have a new WWE Champion in town! Bobby Lashley finally won a WWE world title 16 years after his debut in the company on the most recent episode of RAW.

The All-Mighty Era has kicked off in a dominant fashion, but what does the company have in store for the new titleholder? Lashley provided an update on his retirement during a recent interview, and we also have some speculation about his creative direction on the road to WrestleMania 37.

#5. Bobby Lashley comments on his retirement, speculation on his future after winning the WWE title

Bobby Lashley deservedly won the WWE Championship on RAW from The Miz, and he is now set to be the top guy during the company's most crucial phase of the year.

The new WWE Champion caught up with Bleacher Report ahead of RAW, and he spoke about when he plans on retiring from pro wrestling. Bobby Lashley admitted that he doesn't see himself performing for more than a decade.

The reigning WWE Champion said that he is currently on a sprint, and he doesn't have a problem with fast-tracked results.

Lashley added that he sees himself retiring in a few years but clarified that he still has many significant goals to achieve before hanging up his boots for good. The former ECW Champion was grateful that his body had endured all the punishment over the years.

"I know with my career that's it's not going to be a thing where I have 10, 15, 20 more years. Some of these guys do, so mine is kind of a sprint right now. I don't mind that. I don't mind ramping it up a little bit because, like I said, I don't have 10 to 15 more years. I have a few more years left. There's a lot of goals I want to accomplish, so I have to go hard. My body's been able to take the abuse I've given it, and I knew I could keep going, so I knew it was my time."

So, what's next for Bobby Lashley?

A WWE Championship clash against Drew McIntyre seems inevitable, and it is reportedly slated for WrestleMania 37. There is speculation that Bobby Lashley's reign could end at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

However, Vince Russo refused to commit to the idea of a title change as he believed that WWE could change their minds about Bobby Lashley being just a transitional champion. WWE could decide to keep the title on Lashley if he performs at a high level in the weeks to follow.

Bobby Lashley is 44 years old, and while he has just a few years left in the business, he is making sure he goes out at the top.