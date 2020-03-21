WWE Rumor Roundup - Brock Lesnar could miss WrestleMania 36, Superstar has no interest in wrestling again, New plan revealed - 20th March 2020

WWE is in a state of bother as plans are changing with each passing second.

The backstage reaction has also not been positive.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre.

We welcome you all to another stacked edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup.

The coronavirus outbreak is still the biggest news and disruptor of the day and we just can't wait for it all to die down. The pandemic has already caused enough trouble for the WWE and the latest changes are truly unprecedented.

The company is in danger of not having a few Superstars for WrestleMania 36, and Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names on that list.

WWE has also chalked out an ambitious plan with regards to WrestleMania, RAW and SmackDown and they are putting together all the available resources in order to accomplish the task.

How has the locker room reacted to the extensive changes made to WrestleMania? We now know that as well.

A former WWE Champion may not be interested in ever wrestling again and his staunch supporters won't be pleased with the report.

There is also an update on WWE's trust in a Superstar from SmackDown. We also have an update regarding The Undertaker's intriguing new character.

Today's lineup has the biggest rumors from WWE.

#6. Brock Lesnar and a few other Superstars could miss WrestleMania

The coronavirus pandemic has led to various travel bans being imposed across the world.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have revealed plans to close down the border between the two countries that could potentially lead to a problematic situation for the WWE.

As highlighted by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are questions regarding Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania status as he resides in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The US/Canada border will be closed to non-essential traffic but there is a possibility that it opens up before WrestleMania. The current belief is that he will make it, as the Beast Incarnate is also scheduled to be on the next episode of RAW to confront Drew McIntyre, however, there is no confirmation as of this writing.

Even if Lesnar enters the country for RAW, he would have to find a place to stay until 'Mania as there has also been a drive to shut hotels down.

The Singh Brothers are expected to miss the Show of Shows, as hinted on their Twitter handle.

When it comes to Kevin Owens, the RAW Superstar lives in Florida and his status for the show isn't an issue.

The following was noted in the Newsletter:

There are questions, notably the borders closing to Canada, regarding Lesnar, who lives in Saskatchewan. The belief right now is that Lesnar will be getting in and Raw this week in theory will show that one way or the other since he’s scheduled. For lesser names, like The Singhs, who still live in the Vancouver area, they tweeted that it looks like they won’t be able to work any time soon. People have asked about Owens, but he lives in Florida so there’s no issue.

