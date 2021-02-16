WWE Rumor Roundup: Brock Lesnar's disrespectful comments responsible for backstage heat with multi-time World Champion; John Cena to face top RAW Superstar at WrestleMania? - 16th February 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring the biggest rumors and stories from the world of WWE.

In today's edition, we will take a look at former multi-time WWE World Champion's issues with Brock Lesnar. The article will also take a look at the reason behind Roman Reigns not being a part of the Elimination Chamber match while Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship inside the hellish structure.

Apart from that, we will take a look at multiple other topics including reasons for a former United States Champion not becoming a top-level Superstar, and much more.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out the biggest stories and rumors of the day:

#5 Kurt Angle initially had backstage heat with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Kurt Angle recently spoke about his experience working with Brock Lesnar while talking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. The former WWE Champion revealed that the two men did not initially get along because of something Brock Lesnar had said.

While Kurt Angle is a former Olympic Gold Medalist in amateur wrestling, even Brock Lesnar has a background in amateur wrestling. Angle revealed that Lesnar had said he would crush Angle in an amateur match, which did not sit well with him.

“Someone asked him how he’d do against me in an amateur wrestling match and Brock said 'I’d crush him, I’m too big for him'. That was like, okay we have a problem, I’m going to have to confront Brock because when the boys start talking it gets really crazy."

Although Kurt Angle initially found Lesnar's comments disrespectful, he said the incident helped break the ice between them.

''It actually broke the ice between us, now we could start communicating and feel comfortable around each other.''

In fact, the comfort level between Angle and Lesnar became so good that the two men started traveling together on the road.