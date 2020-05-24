Lesnar/McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE rumor roundup where we try and bring you the latest updates and rumors from the world of WWE. While the wrestling world is busy talking about AEW's Double or Nothing, we will keep our focus squarely on WWE.

On today's edition, we will talk about what the future may hold for Brock Lesnar upon his return. WWE being very pleased with Superstar who recently left the company and what the future may hold for Seth Rollins' faction on RAW.

So without further ado, let us jump in to see the biggest stories from the day:

#5 Brock Lesnar to have dream match with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most powerful athletes in WWE today. The former WWE Champion has solidified his legacy as one of the most dominant performers in the WWE. While The Beast has defeated many big Superstars such as The Big Show, John Cena and The Undertaker among others, the one Superstar he hasn't faced is Lashley.

Much like Lesnar, Lashley is a powerhouse performer and has a background in MMA. While Lesnar was a top star in UFC, Lashley made his mark in Bellator. SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has stated that a match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could very well be on the cards this year.

"The match with Lesnar is definitely still coming. Lashley has been very open, anytime he's asked anything. He returned to the WWE because he wants to take on Brock Lesnar. And the fact is, that this was something that he took into contract negotiations with the WWE when he made his return. He wanted that to be respected. It's definitely still coming."

When it comes to raw power, it can be argued that Lesnar and Lashley would be equally matched, so a contest between these two giants would be very entertaining to see.