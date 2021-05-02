WWE Rumor Roundup - CM Punk interested in major role, Top star's retirement, Big release revoked, Seth Rollins storyline pitch - 1st May 2021

We welcome you to the first WWE Rumor Roundup of May, and as always, we have several big stories to cover.

Dominik Mysterio is back in the news after a female star pitched the idea of becoming his on-screen girlfriend. The superstar has revealed a few more creative ideas that she personally pitched to Vince McMahon.

A former world champion has revealed that he was uncomfortable with a controversial WWE storyline. Two veteran stars from RAW have opened up about their retirement, with one of them close to hanging up his boots not too long ago before he was given a fresh on-screen role.

We also have all the details regarding a long-time WWE employee's reported release from an important department and why it has been rescinded.

On that note, let's take a look at each story in detail in the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5 Former WWE Superstar CM Punk shows interest in taking up a backstage wrestling role

CM Punk has stayed true to his word and not stepped foot inside a professional wrestling ring since leaving WWE in 2014. Rumors of Punk's in-ring return will always be relevant; however, the 42-year-old veteran might be interested in taking up a role behind the scenes.

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked CM Punk whether he'd be interested in taking over as the creative director of a wrestling promotion. Punk noted that he would definitely "listen," clearly hinting that he would be open to having a creative role in pro wrestling.

Despite not being an active performer, the former WWE Champion has been a vocal critic of the current wrestling scene. He was one of the special guest analysts on WWE Backstage for as long as the Fox Sports show lasted.

CM Punk has been involved in comic book writing since leaving the pro wrestling world. He has also forayed into acting and recently appeared in the movie "Jakob's Wife."

CM Punk has mentioned in the past that he would be ready to return to wrestling for the right angle and absurd amounts of money. However, it's been over seven years since Punk wrestled, and an in-ring comeback seems like a pipe dream.

A creative role, however, sounds like a great alternative.

