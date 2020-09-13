Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We are here every day taking a look at the biggest stories from the world of WWE.

Today's lineup has some big names as well as some big stories to cover. We start with CM Punk and his teaser about an upcoming announcement. The former WWE Superstar also answered several interesting questions during a recent Q&A session on Twitter.

AJ Styles also revealed that he has no interest in facing CM Punk as he just isn't a fan of the former WWE Superstar.

A WWE Hall of Famer also revealed what Brock Lesnar told him regarding his desired opponent. A surprising update on Otis' MITB contract has also been revealed which could prevent a possible cash-in.

Finally, we may have received a confirmation about the identity of the SmackDown mystery woman.

#5. Former WWE Champion CM Punk teases a big announcement

CM Punk was involved in a Q&A session recently, and as always, the former WWE Superstar's responses to several fan questions went viral.

Punk had revealed earlier this year on Instagram that he was set to make a huge announcement; however, nothing ever came out if it. Punk was asked about the announcement during the recent Q&A session, and he responded that he would have to wait until mass gatherings are safe again.

Here's what Punk wrote:

"Nope! Gotta wait until mass gatherings are SAFE (not just allowed)."

What could Punk's big announcement be about that the fans need to wait for 'mass gatherings'? It's anyone's guess at this point, but it would undoubtedly be something big.

Punk also shared his thoughts on various other topics during the session, including the backstage reaction to his Piledriver spot with John Cena from years ago, who he felt is the standout star from the current crop of talents, the future of the wrestling business, and much more.