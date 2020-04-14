WWE Rumor Roundup: Edge and Orton's backstage behavior responsible for Superstar leaving company; 'Impossible' idea pitched for former US Champion- 13th April 2020

Vince McMahon wanted this former multi-time World Champion to declare bankruptcy

Unfavorable speculation on Braun Strowman's reign and more!

Orton/Edge

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and updates from the day. In today's edition, we will talk about what the future holds for Braun Strowman as the Universal Champion, how Randy Orton and Edge's behavior backstage resulted in a former WWE Diva leaving the company and more.

With WWE planning to resume live tapings of RAW, SmackDown and NXT, this coming week is going to have all kinds of surprises in store for the fans.

So without further ado, let us take a look at the five biggest stories of today:

#5 Randy Orton and Edge caused former Superstar to leave

Former WWE Diva Amy Weber recently talked about why she left WWE in 2005 on her YouTube channel. The Diva, who was a part of WWE from 2004 to 2005, revealed that Edge and Randy Orton were the Superstars behind her quitting the company.

Weber revealed that she was told to take two ibuprofen and some ice from the men's training room after she had injured her back while training. She then went on to describe the events that took place on a flight:

We were all sleeping. I’m gonna go ahead and call people out because this is a truthful video. Randy Orton decided to come up behind my chair and he slammed into it like a linebacker so hard that I landed on the floor of the airplane. And then he said to me, ‘You’re gonna learn [expletive].’” (H/T: Danny Hart of SportsKeeda)

She then revealed that after she changed her seat and went to sleep, she was woken up when someone poured a drink on her face. She stated that the person who poured the drink on her face was Edge.

Edge, with a partially drank drink in his hand. There was a little bit left and it was the same color that was basically all over me.

She added that she did not feel comfortable working in an environment where no one respected her:

I just felt like I couldn’t continue to be in an environment where people had no respect for me. They had their reasons but I don’t think taking two ibuprofen is a reason for someone to call you names, try to physically harm you and then pour a drink in your face.”

