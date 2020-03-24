WWE Rumor Roundup: Former 3-time Champion to join Daniel Bryan's new faction?, Company completely against Iconic multi-time World Champion's return - 23rd March 2020

Is WWE going to form a new stable on Friday Night SmackDown?

Major match to be added to WrestleMania 36 featuring former MITB winner.

McMahon/Bryan

Welcome to another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest and most sensational stories and rumors of the day.

With the threat of Covid-19 looming, WWE is still trying their best to give the fans great weekly action. Moreover, WrestleMania 36 is set to take place on 2 days this time - 4th and 5th April.

While most matches are already set for the big show, there are still some additions expected to happen on the card. There are also reports that WWE is 'negative' to the idea of popular Superstar's return.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Chad Gable offers to join Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak

I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where’s the lat control?



When you guys are truly ready, let me know... https://t.co/qlmNS2dXX4 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 22, 2020

Chad Gable is not only a former Olympian but has also held the Tag-Team Championships across all 3 brands in WWE - RAW, Smackdown and NXT.

The former 3-time Champion who now goes by the name Shorty G has been stuck in limbo as of late after his lacklustre feud with Sheamus got over. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak have formed a new alliance where the two technically gifted Superstars are seen helping each other 'prepare'.

Gable recently hinted on Twitter that he would like to join the two when they are truly ready. To which, Daniel Bryan also replied by asking people how they would feel about a new faction with himself, Drew Gulak and Shorty G.

Curious on people’s thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection?

Daniel Bryan is known to be an influential Superstar backstage and WWE listen to his ideas. If the former WWE Champion wants to form this new faction, there is a high chance that we will see Shorty G getting a new lease of life soon.

