Goldberg/Edge

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring you the biggest rumors and stories from the day.

In today's edition, we will take a look at the details on a backstage fight involving Vince McMahon and former Superstar, a current SmackDown Superstar suffering an unfortunate injury and a major push for an upcoming Superstar.

Goldberg recently lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 but it looks like former WWE Superstar Gillberg is interested in having a match against the man he believes does not like him at all.

Let us take a look at the biggest stories of the day:

#5 Gillberg open to a return to face Goldberg

WWE's parody version of Goldberg was one of the hottest comedy acts in the company during the Attitude Era. While speaking to Lewis Nicholls, the former WWE light-heavyweight Champion revealed that he was never liked by Goldberg:

He was kind of cool about it but you could tell that he didn’t like me at all. All the boys always told me, ‘Goldberg really wants to kick your a**.

Gillberg, who had his last appearance in WWE in 2017, also stated that he would not mind coming out of retirement for a match against the former Universal Champion. The 60-year old revealed that he had asked Goldberg for a match in 2016 but he did not take it any further.

Here is what Gillberg, real name Duane Gill, had to say about a match with the former two-time Universal Champion:

Advertisement

“It’s Goldberg, I’ve been making fun of him for twenty-something years! And, to be honest with you, it would be WrestleMania-worthy. It really, really would. People would love to see that match. Believe me, I could really make the match look good. I’m still in great shape. I could still do everything I could do before. Maybe a little slower!” (H/T: Sportskeeda)