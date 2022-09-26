WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion to return only after one condition, Drew McIntyre unwell and replaced by major star, Legendary star returning for Crown Jewel

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

WWE is gearing up for Extreme Rules, but their next major Saudi Arabia show Crown Jewel is not far away. Reports have suggested that two major names could be returning next month to set up their Crown Jewel matches.

Former world champion Drew McIntyre was recently pulled from live events, and we have an update on his health. Also, the former champion Elias could be returning soon, but only after one specific requirement is made.

#3. Two major returns could happen next month to build for Crown Jewel matches

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Cowboy Brock Lesnar appreciation tweet.



What a year it was to witness that side of Brock Lesnar from his return at Summerslam 2021 all the way to Summerslam 2022. Cowboy Brock Lesnar appreciation tweet. What a year it was to witness that side of Brock Lesnar from his return at Summerslam 2021 all the way to Summerslam 2022. https://t.co/I0XN1wO2A0

WWE has always brought back veterans and legendary stars for their mega shows in Saudi Arabia. The upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event seems to be no different.

As reported by Xero News, both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE next month to set up their matches for Crown Jewel. Both the stars are on a hiatus since last wrestling at Elimination Chamber and SummerSlam respectively earlier this year.

#2. Update on Drew McIntyre's health after being pulled from WWE live event

Friday Night SmackDown star Drew McIntyre was recently pulled from this weekend's live events, leaving fans concerned.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that McIntyre has been ill with food poisoning but still worked on last week's SmackDown. However, WWE decided to give him a break this weekend and pulled him from the live events.

"The word making the rounds is that McIntyre has been very ill with bad food poisoning but gutted his way through Smackdown (including getting an IV treatment to help him get through the show) but the company made the decision to pull him from the road so he could rest," reported PWInsider.

Drew McIntyre's place at the live events was taken up by Braun Strowman, who returned earlier this month. The Monster Among Men teamed up with The New Day to defeat The Usos and Solo Sikoa at a live event in Stockton, California. As for Drew McIntyre, he's set to face Karrion Kross at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

#1. Former champion will only return after his beard grows back

WWE @WWE



Name the rest.



#WWERaw Okay, we see Ezekiel and Elias and Ernie Jr.Name the rest. Okay, we see Ezekiel and Elias and Ernie Jr.Name the rest.#WWERaw https://t.co/sLlzHnTd1B

Former multi-time 24/7 Champion Elias could be returning to WWE television soon. Earlier this year, Elias returned with a new gimmick as his own brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel and Kevin Owens had a hilarious and entertaining feud after WrestleMania 38.

Earlier, it was reported that Ezekiel's character had been removed from the company's internal roster and Elias would be returning.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that Elias will return once he fully grows his beard back. It should be noted that Elias completely shaved off his beard to play the role of his younger brother Ezekiel on RAW.

Are you excited to Walk With Elias again?

