WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Champion says 'I'm done'; Brock Lesnar responsible for backstage altercation involving Vince McMahon; Big name wanted to knock Cena's teeth out - 30 July 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try and bring to you the biggest stories and rumors. With SummerSlam just a few weeks away, WWE is gearing up to provide the fans with something fresh and unique.

In today's edition, we will talk about what WWE may have in store for SummerSlam and the big plans that are doing the rounds for the show. We will also take a look at the backstage 'battles' Vince McMahon had to go through because of former WWE Champion - 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar.

So without any further ado, let us jump into the biggest rumors of the day:

#5 Former WWE Superstar Rusev says he is done with wrestling

Former US Champion Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, was released by WWE due to budget cuts after the COVID-19 pandemic spread. Although his 3-month non-compete clause with WWE is over, he has still not signed with any other company.

Rusev was asked on his Twitch session if he would return to WWE or any other company any time soon. Rusev responded by saying that he is done with wrestling and would like to focus on his career as a content creator.

''I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator."

"I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

Rusev also revealed that he had texted Vince McMahon after his release and the two had a decent chat. However, he says that there are no plans for him to return to WWE.

While most of the Superstars who were released along with Rusev have signed with rival companies like IMPACT and AEW, Rusev seems to content with his YouTube and Twitch channels - at least for now!