WWE Rumor Roundup - Former nWo member to wrestle again, Big WrestleMania 37 match for Roman Reigns, 2-time Women's Champion retiring soon - 2nd January 2021

After a short break due to the holiday season festivities, we are back again with another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

2021 is officially underway, and it's been a difficult start for the pro wrestling fraternity due to Brodie Lee's passing. Nonetheless, we move forward, and there are promising moments in store for the fans in the new year.

Today's lineup features a host of interesting stories. We begin with a former nWo member revealing that he is preparing to embark on one final run as an active in-ring performer.

Several updates regarding the Universal title matches for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 37 have been revealed.

WWE is reportedly planning a big gimmick match for Royal Rumble.

Elsewhere, a former WWE Women's Champion is getting ready for her retirement tour in 2021. We end the latest roundup with a story about a former WWE Superstar getting fired after taking the advice of a Hall of Famer.

#5. Former nWo member and WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac is ready to wrestle again

Advertisement

Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, last wrestled in 2019 at the WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow. The WWE Hall of Famer recently opened up about his health struggles and intentions to wrestle again on the X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast.

X-Pac suffered from Hepatitis C for a very long time, but he had finally recovered from the illness. He tested positive for Hepatitis C when he came back to TNA, and due to the diagnosis, X-Pac was barred from wrestling in several promotions, including WWE. X-Pac was also not allowed to compete by several state athletic commissions. However, many indie promotions let X-Pac wrestle, and he safely did a few matches.

"I had hepatitis C for a long time. I tested positive for it when I came back to TNA. After that, I couldn't get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions, so TNA and WWE couldn't really have me in matches. I would just do little matches, nothing serious, no blood or anything. Now I'm cured, everyone."

X-Pac also revealed that he wants to get his torn ACL fixed before planning his in-ring return. X-Pac intends to put himself out on the market, and he knows he can have many more matches.

Advertisement

"Now, that's clear. I'm going to get my knee fixed; I've had a torn ACL since the turn of this decade, like 2008 or something. I'm going to get that fixed, and sometime next year, I'll put myself on the market, have a few more matches. Everyone thinks they have one more run left in them. Anywhere I run, it'd have to be a sprint." H/t Fightful

X-Pac added that he is physically capable of doing a regular schedule, but he wasn't sure whether he would want it now. X-Pac's focus is to get his ACL issues fixed before going for his last run as an active wrestler.

Could a promotion like WWE give X-Pac the platform to have one final run? It's highly likely, but companies like IMPACT Wrestling would surely like the idea of letting the 48-year-old veteran wrestle again.

X-Pac was announced to go into the WWE Hall of Fame for the second time, this time as part of the New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash. According to the latest update, the nixed 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony could happen in 2021