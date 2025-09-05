WWE Rumor Roundup: Former Tag Team Champions to break up after 8 years, Surprising plans for Dominik Mysterio revealed (5th September, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest and hottest scoops from the sports entertainment juggernaut and highlight the major happenings lately.Today, we have an edition that features Triple H's plans to break up former Tag Team Champions after eight years together, the surprising next steps for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dominik Mysterio and the Intercontinental Championship, a huge update on a top SmackDown star moving to RAW, and a report about a major rule broken by CM Punk.Without dragging it much further, let's jump right into the rumors:#4. WWE reportedly set to break The Street Profits up on SmackDownA still from Clash in Paris 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)The Street Profits have been together since 2017, when they were upstarts on the NXT brand. They managed to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship, and when they arrived on the main roster, success was quick to follow. However, following this, they spent years chasing the Tag Team Championships, only to fail time and again, and it was only in 2025 when they got to enjoy a well-deserved run with the titles.However, considering that there have been teases of their break-up, as seen in Clash in Paris 2025, it looks like Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are finally set to go their separate ways. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the plans in place to split Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins up. Meltzer expressed his concern for the future of Angelo Dawkins and believes that there is potential for Montez Ford to make it big. It's well-known that many backstage used to call Ford a future World Champion, although that is reportedly not something people say as much anymore, as Meltzer believes The Street Profits have gone backwards due to creative mismanagement.#3. The surprising plans for Dominik Mysterio after his recent title defense View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany WWE fans were surprised when AJ Styles lost to Dominik Mysterio on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. Considering the reaction that French fans have given The Phenomenal One, many anticipated him having another iconic title win in Europe in front of a crazy crowd. Instead, El Grande Americano interfered, and Dominik Mysterio is still the Intercontinental Champion.According to PWInsider, the feud between Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles isn't done just yet. This means that the feud is set to continue well into September. This means that AJ Styles could potentially interfere when Dominik Mysterio attempts to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship held by El Hijo del Vikingo. It's going to be interesting to see if the trigger is finally pulled on a title change. Dominik is close to touching five months as the Intercontinental Champion.#2. CM Punk reportedly broke a major rule last yearFrom Clash in Paris 2025 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)Apparently, CM Punk cut a promo last year during his feud against Drew McIntyre, and in doing so, he appeared to have broken a major unspoken rule in the company.Based on a report on Fightful Select, CM Punk's dig at Drew McIntyre and subsequent reference to Vince McMahon weren't received well backstage. It was said that people weren't thrilled about this line, and Punk went off script and broke a rule.However, it should be noted that there appears to be no heat as such between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. However, considering the status that Vince McMahon now has in the public eye, it's understandable why WWE wants to make no mention of him.#1. John Cena's SmackDown run is coming to an end; his immediate future before career finale revealedThe last real Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)The Last Real Champion, the never-seen-seventeen, will be calling it quits on his legendary WWE career in a little over three months. John Cena is reportedly set for his last-ever SmackDown appearance on 5th September, which will emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago.Although CM Punk has made Chicago his city and his hometown crowd, the Allstate Arena has been a significant venue for John Cena's career, as he debuted in that very building against Kurt Angle in 2002, main evented WrestleMania for the first time in 2006, and had one of the greatest wrestling matches of the 21st century in 2011 against CM Punk.It was first reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that going forward, John Cena is expected to only appear on Monday Night RAW. In a follow-up of this report on the Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that John Cena is now internally considered a RAW superstar in the final stretch of his career.As of now, there are only three advertised matches left for Cena before he calls it quits. He is expected to face Brock Lesnar at the upcoming WrestlePalooza. On the aforementioned episode of WrestleVotes Radio, JoeyVotes and TC teased news about the details regarding his final two matches, and it will be available on next week's show.