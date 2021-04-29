WWE Rumor Roundup: Friends in backstage fight after on-screen segment, Paige controversy- 29th April 2021

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the biggest stories and rumors from the world of WWE.

WWE has a rich history of big names failing to get along. There have been numerous backstage scuffles involving top names over the years. We will talk about why two former WWE Champions had a backstage fight soon after an on-screen segment in today's edition.

This article will also take a look at Alberto Del Rio's side of the story regarding his ex-girlfriend Paige's domestic abuse controversy, among many other interesting stories.

So without further ado, let's dive in and check out some big WWE stories:

#5 Backstage fight between Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle in WWE

Kurt Angle revealed the truth about rumors of him having a backstage altercation with Eddie Guerrero soon after they had an on-screen segment with each other. Angle stated that Guerrero was furious after Angle and his goons beat him up on-screen and took it out on Angle backstage.

The former WWE champion claimed on The Hannibal TV that he didn't even touch Guerrero during the beat-down and it was Luther Reigns and Mark Jindrak who were doing his bidding. Despite that Eddie Guerrero pushed Angle, leading both men to engage in a scuffle. Angle explained:

''I said "Eddie, I didn't touch you" and he said I did and he pushed me. I said "Don't push me again" and I pushed him back. He tried to double-leg me and it wasn't that hard to fight him off, me being an amateur wrestler. It was pretty easy and I put him in a chokehold and started choking him out and then Big Show broke it up.''

Angle stated that he was glad that Big Show intervened as he loved Eddie and did not want to fight him. Angle and Guerrero were good friends backstage, but even close comrades can get into heated fights sometimes in WWE.

