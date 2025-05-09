Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we discuss the biggest reports from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. As always, we have some major rumors to share.

Some of those include plans for the announcement of a huge event post-Money in the Bank, a massive name to potentially return at Backlash 2025, follow-up on reports of the departure of an ex-Intercontinental and US Champion, and plans for Goldberg's return and retirement match.

Let's get right into it:

#4. WWE's International post-Money in the Bank plans

From MITB 2024 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

It looked like WWE was not going to have any Saudi Arabia shows in 2025, which was a surprise considering the announcement of the 2026 Royal Rumble. However, it looks like we may not have to wait long.

According to Cory Hays of PWNexus, WWE is set to announce their upcoming event in Saudi Arabia on June 28th, titled Night of Champions. This is mere weeks after Money in the Bank 2025, so it's going to be interesting to see how things build up. The episode of SmackDown the night before will also be in Saudi Arabia.

It also adds to what many consider an event fatigue with the sports entertainment juggernaut. The decision to have WrestleMania on April 19th and 20th (much later than usual) was highly criticized by fans in retrospect after they realized that a mere three weeks later is Backlash, and the following month will feature two huge shows - Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank.

As of now, there is no show announced for July, which may not necessarily be a bad thing.

#3. A huge update on a big potential return at Backlash 2025

Backlash 2025 isn't the most stacked card WWE has put out in recent times, but there are five important, high-stakes matches just three weeks removed from WrestleMania 41. There could be a big return at the event in St. Louis.

According to PWInsider, there have been creative discussions to potentially have Cody Rhodes appear at Backlash 2025:

"We’ve been asked about the potential return of Cody Rhodes to WWE storylines. It makes the most sense to have Rhodes show up at Backlash as a surprise this weekend in St. Louis," a source said. "There’s at least been one pitch for that to happen, but we haven’t heard 100% that’s the direction."

One can only assume that, should the return happen, it could happen after the main event of Backlash. This is the longest hiatus Cody Rhodes has had from TV for a while, and after a year as the Undisputed WWE Champion, he could target the man who dethroned him, John Cena.

#2. Rumors surrounding Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE exit

There has been speculation that, amidst a series of losses, particularly that of the United States Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura could be headed for an exit from the sports entertainment giant.

He's been with the promotion for a little over nine years now, out of which eight have been spent on the main roster, and the handling of his character over the years has left a lot to be desired, regardless of which regime he has been under.

Fightful Select reported that no internal source has heard anything about Nakamura leaving the company. The Japanese star has been safe from several cuts over the years, which is likely representative of the importance he has, especially for the Japanese market.

#1. A huge update on Goldberg's return and retirement match

From Bad Blood 2024 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Goldberg has been vocal about his displeasure over the fact that he hasn't gotten a proper retirement match. He claimed this was a handshake deal he had with Vince McMahon. But with McMahon gone, things looked uncertain. But the wheels have been turning, and Bad Blood 2024 was only the seed being planted.

It was first reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that the marketing team within the wrestling giant's corporate office has been informed of Goldberg's upcoming appearance, which is usually a confirmation that a return is being planned.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the plan is indeed for Goldberg to face Gunther in his retirement match later this year. There's no confirmation about whether this means he is returning at Backlash 2025 or not.

Regardless, the Hall of Famer and former Universal Champion may finally get his chance to say his farewell to the wrestling world, and the Gunther vs. Pat McAfee match could be one step closer to that.

