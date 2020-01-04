WWE Rumor Roundup: Legendary tag team reuniting after 5 years at Royal Rumble, Plans changed for Liv Morgan - 3rd January 2020

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Royal Rumble/Liv Morgan.

We are back again with another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE Rumor Roundup. We are here every day and by now, we're certain that you know what we do.

The day that went by had a host of big rumors that made waves across the interwebs and, as always, we've gathered the best of the lot.

The winners of the Royal Rumble matches were reportedly revealed. Contract updates on three WWE Superstars were brought to light and it's thankfully favourable for the WWE.

A former WWE Champion could be heading to RAW while another SmackDown Superstar could be moving to NXT in the upcoming Shakeup.

We can't have a roundup without talking about the biggest storyline on RAW and today's lineup also has some interesting information about Liv Morgan's return.

That being said, let's take a look at the latest Rumor Roundup:

#6. Booker T training for in-ring WWE return, talks reuniting the Harlem Heat

Booker T and Stevie Ray are serious about reforming the Harlem Heat for a match against The Revival.

Scott Dawson laid out a challenge to the Hall of Famers for a match at the Royal Rumble but it may not just be a social media stunt.

Advertisement

During the recent episode of WWE Backstage, Booker admitted that he has discussed getting back the Harlem Heat with brother Stevie Ray for a showdown against the top guys from SmackDown.

The 5-time World Champion also revealed in his podcast that he has been training for an in-ring return, however, Booker added that he would stop if he doesn't get a call from the WWE in the next week.

“I’ve been getting a lot of workouts in. I’ve been trying to get my body right, I’ve been trying to get my mojo right, and I’ve been in the gym training, working out really hard. Sometimes I’ve been doing two [workouts] a day and I’m trying to keep myself in shape because the Royal Rumble is gonna be right here in Houston, Texas.”

“If I would’ve gotten it [call from WWE], I would’ve told you. I have not gotten my invitation yet. The thing is, if they don’t tell me in the next week, I ain’t doing it. They on the clock. I’m putting this out there right now. If they don’t let me know within the next seven days, don’t call because I’ll stop training after then. I’m gonna stop putting in real hard work. Don’t call me at the last minute when I’m not ready.” H/t Credit: Danny Hart of Sportskeeda

The Harlem Heat last wrestled for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion back in 2015.

1 / 5 NEXT