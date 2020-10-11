WWE Rumor Round-up - Plan for Lars Sullivan to face a returning 8-time World Champion, Paige's in-ring comeback, Big offer to Aalyah Mysterio, and more - 10th October 2020

Welcome back to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Round-up. It's a high-profile lineup as several stories featuring Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and many other names have been covered in today's edition.

#5. WWE's plans for Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan made a surprising return on the Draft episode of SmackDown on Friday. He was booked to be at his vicious best as he mowed down the likes of Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, and The Miz.

Sullivan was taken off TV in June 2019 after he injured his knee during a match on SmackDown. Fighful Select has now revealed several details about Sullivan's return and WWE's original plans for "The Freak".

WWE previously had a tentative return date of June 2020 for Sullivan. The Superstar himself expected to be back much before that date set by the company.

However, Sullivan's rehabilitation phase hit several unexpected roadblocks along the way. While Sullivan had undergone knee operations in the past, his latest injury was much more severe than imagined.

Sullivan's recovery was termed as an "uphill battle." The former NXT Superstar had to get both his knees fixed, and the one-year recovery phase was unfortunately extended to 16-18 months.

WWE had massive plans for Sullivan during his first call-up, which included a showdown against 8-time WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar. It was added that Sullivan attracted backstage heat for his racist comments that were made before he signed with the WWE. The other controversies that came to light over the past year, however, didn't affect his standing in the company.

Lars Sullivan is now back, and the company could attempt to push him to the moon yet again. With Brock Lesnar currently without a concrete plan, WWE could always revisit the nixed idea for a future date.