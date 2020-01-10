WWE Rumor Roundup: Returning Superstar to become Strowman's tag-team partner, 10-time Champion planned to lead bizarre faction - 10th January 2020

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Strowman/McMahon

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we try to bring you the best and most interesting backstage stories and news from the day. On today's edition, we will talk about the possibilities of two former WWE Champions returning to the company as well as a veteran WWE Superstar leaving for AEW.

We will also take a look at future plans for The Monster Among Men and the chance of a former World Champion being sent back to NXT. So without further ado, let us begin:

#5 Braun Strowman to get a new partner

The Monster Among Men has not been booked strongly on SmackDown. While Braun Strowman features regularly on the Blue brand, he has been relegated to a mid-card act who can be found either competing against enhancement talent or shaking his hips with The New Day.

SportsKeeda's Tom Colohue has reported that WWE could be planning to team him up with Tyson Fury when the latter returns, and the two might perform as a team at WrestleMania 36.

Colohue also notes that the reason behind this pairing would be to protect Fury so that he can learn before he is turned into a major singles star.

Now when he was in Manchester for the SmackDown taping, he did form the beginnings of a tag team with Braun Strowman. And I think the idea there is that they'll protect how green and inexperienced he is in this field - as well as help potentially get him over.

That's a key thing they're going to be targeting right now - how to get Tyson Fury over. Which is why I think if he's at WrestleMania, which is very likely, he'll be facing high-quality heels on his own brand - which is SmackDown. So I suspect we're going to see him face King Corbin or some combination of Fury/Strowman-Corbin/Ziggler or Corbin/Ziggler/Roode."

1 / 5 NEXT