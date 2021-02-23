WWE Rumor Roundup - Sasha Banks' release request rejected, Plans for The Miz's title reign, Former Superstar ready to return - 22nd February 2021

It's been quite a newsworthy day as WWE's Elimination Chamber PPV had many significant moments that were trending all over the internet.

The Miz winning the WWE Championship for the second time in his career is inarguably the show's most significant talking point. Why did WWE decide to book a successful Money in the Bank cash-in? What's next for Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship?

Several updates about WWE's plans and the reasoning behind the Elimination Chamber decisions have been revealed. WWE could reportedly be planning a big match for Bobby Lashley.

Vince McMahon also denied a top WWE female Superstar's request for a release. An update on Cartlito's status and future has also been covered today.

A report about the United States Championship match from Elimination Chamber has been featured as well. The WWE Rumor Roundup ends with 'Angry Miz Girl' reacting to The A-Lister's WWE Championship victory.

#5 Sasha Banks reveals Vince McMahon rejected her WWE release request

Sasha Banks is the face of the WWE women's division right now as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and The Legit Boss is finally enjoying a sustained run at the top as a titleholder.

However, there was a time not too long ago when Sasha Banks' WWE career almost came to an end. During a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Sasha Banks revealed that she wanted to leave WWE a few years ago.

Sasha Banks went through a very challenging period in 2019 when she battled severe depression. Banks recalled that she wasn't the person she had dreamt of being, and needed a break from the spotlight to find herself again. Sasha Banks went to the lengths of asking for her WWE release, but Vince McMahon would reject her request.

The WWE CEO gave Sasha Banks 30 days to think about her request. Banks took more time, and she admitted that the wrestling business' hectic nature got to her.

"One of the hardest things that I had to do was to ask to leave the WWE...Vince was like, no. He said no. He said I'm gonna give you thirty days to think about it, and I took more than thirty days. This place can definitely get to you. It's hard." said Banks.

Sasha Banks would take a hiatus and return to begin a very fruitful run that has brought her a lot of success. The Boss is expected to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37, and it is also going to be one of the top featured contests of the event.